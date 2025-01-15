Charpie Departs LouCity After Tenure That 'Changed My Life for the Better'

Louisville City FC defender Wes Charpie

After five seasons in purple, Louisville City FC defender Wes Charpie is starting a new chapter of his life out west.

Charpie plans to pursue career opportunities both in and out of soccer while relocating closer to his girlfriend, Kaleigh Riehl, a former Racing Louisville FC defender who now plays for Utah Royals FC.

During his time in Louisville the 32-year-old center back was a key member of teams that won the USL Championship's 2022 Eastern Conference title and 2024 Players' Shield.

"This decision was extremely hard to make," Charpie said. "I can't put into words what this club and city mean to me. I will be forever grateful to Louisville City for giving me an opportunity to play for such a special club. I can say with a smile on my face that it changed my life for the better."

"Five years ago Wes came on trial to Louisville City and since then he has embodied the type of person we want representing our club and this town," said coach Danny Cruz. "We are going to miss having Wes here, but we are grateful for everything that he contributed over the years. Wes is a talented person who I know will continue to succeed in whatever he pursues in the future."

From Tarpon Springs, Florida, Charpie signed with LouCity ahead of the 2020 season. He went on to number 111 regular season appearances in purple, logging his most minutes in a campaign in 2022. That year, City conceded just 28 goals in 34 games before going on to compete in the USL Championship Final.

Charpie played collegiately for the University of South Florida before also going on to represent Toronto FC II, Saint Louis FC, Jacksonville Armada and Memphis 901 FC.

