Las Vegas Lights FC Announces New Ticketing Partnership with SeatGeek

January 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced a multi-year partnership with SeatGeek to become the club's official ticketing partner.

Fans attending Las Vegas Lights FC matches at Cashman Field will now use SeatGeek to purchase, manage, and access their tickets starting with the 2025 season, providing a seamless and user-friendly ticketing experience.

"We're thrilled to partner with SeatGeek, one of the biggest and most innovative brands in ticketing, starting this season," said CEO Shawn McIntosh. "Their technology will streamline our fans' matchday ticketing experience, helping take us to the next level for our home matches here at Cashman Field. Partnering with massive, fan-first brands like SeatGeek is key for us as we continue building a highly successful club both on and off the field."

Season ticket deposit holders can select their seats and finalize their season ticket purchase through SeatGeek starting today. Deposit holders received a separate email today to begin their purchase process. Season tickets will go on sale to the public on Thursday, January 16 at 10:00 a.m. PT.

Single game tickets and flex plans will be available at a later date. Fans can visit lasvegaslightsfc.com/tickets for more information about ticketing for the 2025 season.

SeatGeek is the Preferred Ticketing Partner of the United Soccer League (USL), with 19 clubs across the league currently partnering with the ticketing platform.

The platform also powers ticketing for eight Major League Soccer clubs, and nearly half of the English Premier League's clubs, including Manchester City FC, Liverpool FC, and Newcastle United FC. It boasts partnerships outside of soccer, as well. The Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Florida Panthers are notable partners in the NFL, NBA, and NHL, respectively.

Las Vegas will open the season at home at Cashman Field on March 8 against the Tampa Bay Rowdies. Fans can visit lasvegaslightsfc.com/schedule for the full 2025 season schedule and additional details.

