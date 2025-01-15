Rhode Island FC Releases 2025 Preseason Schedule

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Today, Rhode Island FC announced its preseason schedule for 2025, which will feature exhibition games against both domestic and international competition as the Ocean State club enters its second season. Khano Smith's squad will begin preseason with a trip to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. before departing for Devonshire, Bermuda in late February. The Ocean State club's six preseason friendlies will help drive preparations for its first game of the 2025 USL Championship regular season on Saturday, March 15 at Charleston Battery.

"Preseason is as always an important time to lay the foundation for a long season ahead," said Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "We added several key additions to the roster and will look to build off our momentum from last season. We are grateful to be returning to two great destinations as we prepare for our first game of the 2025 USL Championship season."

After reporting to Rhode Island on Jan. 20, RIFC will head to Florida in early February for a two-week training camp at IMG Academy. The team will kick off its preseason slate against MLS Next Pro side Philadelphia Union II on Feb. 4 in Bradenton before heading north to Orlando on Feb. 11 for a friendly against Orlando City SC of Major League Soccer.

Upon returning from Florida, the Ocean State club will face off against a to-be-determined opponent in a closed-door scrimmage on Feb. 19.

From Feb. 21 to Feb. 27, the Bermuda Football Association (BFA) will host a three-club, round-robin style preseason tournament featuring Rhode Island FC, USL League One expansion side Portland Hearts of Pine and a BFA Select Team. Portland and Bermuda will kick off the exhibition series on Feb. 21 before RIFC and Portland meet for the first time on Feb. 24. On Feb. 27, Rhode Island FC will face Bermuda for the final game of the event. All three games are set to take place at the Flora Duffy South Field Stadium inside the Bermuda National Sports Centre in Devonshire, Bermuda.

"The Bermuda Football Association is happy to welcome Rhode Island FC back to Bermuda," said Bermuda Football Association President Mark Wade. "The USL Eastern Conference Champions, led by Bermuda's Khano Smith, will expose our players, coaches, and fans to professional football. This year we have added a third element to the series in Portland Hearts of Pine from the USL League One. The camp is an important one for Bermuda as we prepare for Gold Cup Prelims in March and World Cup qualifiers in June."

Following its trip to the North Atlantic, RIFC will return to the Ocean State to conclude its preseason slate with a final tune-up match on March 8 before kicking off the 2025 USL Championship in Mount Pleasant, S.C. season seven days later.

2025 PRESEASON GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION STATUS

Feb. 4 Philadelphia Union II IMG Academy Closed door

Feb. 11 Orlando City SC Orlando, Fla. Closed door

Feb. 19 TBD TBD Closed door

Feb. 24 Portland Hearts of Pine Flora Duffy South Field Stadium Open to the public

Feb. 27 BFA Select Team Flora Duffy South Field Stadium Open to the public

March 8 TBD TBD Closed door

