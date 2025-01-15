Las Vegas Lights FC Signs Forward Nighte Pickering

LAS VEGAS, NV - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced the Club has signed forward Nighte Pickering to a contract until 2025 with a club option for 2026, pending league and federation approval.

At just 19 years old, Pickering has already accumulated 70 professional appearances in the USL Championship with 12 goals. In 2024, he made 30 appearances for Memphis 901 across all competitions, scoring five goals and helping the team qualify for the playoffs.

Following the 2024 season, Memphis 901 FC's franchise rights were transitioned to a Santa Barbara team slated to begin play in the USL Championship in 2026. As such, players previously under contract with the club became free agents, including Pickering.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nighte to the club. He's a player of tremendous potential who - at just 19 years old - has already played two full professional seasons," said Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia. "Players of Nighte's age and ability are not available very often, and it is a huge opportunity to be able to bring him to Las Vegas. He is a dynamic striker with an eye for goal, and we look forward to helping him continue developing his game to reach his ceiling as a player."

Pickering was the youngest professional signing in Memphis 901 FC's history, joining the Tennessee side when he was only 17. He developed in the FC Dallas academy, where he spent five years beginning in 2017.

The young forward also has U.S. Youth National Team experience after being called up to the U-19 team in March 2024 and registering appearances in friendlies against England and Morocco. He previously participated in USYNT camps in both 2022 and 2023.

Las Vegas will open the season at home at Cashman Field on March 8 against the Tampa Bay Rowdies. For more information, including the full 2025 schedule, please visit lasvegaslightsfc.com/schedule.

Additionally, the Lights have entered a multi-year partnership agreement with SeatGeek as the club's Official Ticketing Partner. With the launch, 2025 Season Tickets will go on-sale to the public on Thursday, January 16 at 10:00 a.m. For more information, please visit lasvegaslightsfc.com/tickets.

