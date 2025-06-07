New Mexico United vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights
June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United YouTube Video
New Mexico United and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC played to a 1-1 draw before almost 10,000 fans at Isotopes Park as Marlon Vargas' long-range strike for United was cancelled out by an own goal shortly before halftime to earn the Switchbacks a point.
