New Mexico United vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights

June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC played to a 1-1 draw before almost 10,000 fans at Isotopes Park as Marlon Vargas' long-range strike for United was cancelled out by an own goal shortly before halftime to earn the Switchbacks a point.







