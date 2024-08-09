New Faces Come Through in Monarchs' Win

August 9, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Big acquisitions made huge plays as the Kansas City Monarchs completed an important comeback win on Friday night.

Isaiah Gilliam and Justin O'Conner delivered crucial RBI hits to spark the Monarchs in the middle innings as the Monarchs defeated the Lincoln Saltdogs, 5-2, at Legends Field.

Gilliam and O'Conner, both of whom joined the team in the last two weeks, combined for four RBIs in the victory. New relievers Junior Cerda (1-0) and Jeff Hakanson, who nailed the Saltdogs down in the late innings.

"That was a big win for us," O'Conner said. "It's good momentum, hopefully we keep it rolling."

Lincoln grabbed a two-run cushion after the first inning. Spencer Henson recorded a first-inning double to score the first run. Dakota Conners added an RBI single in the second inning to make it 2-0.

Kansas City starter Jackson Goddard left the game with injury after two hitters, but left-hander Connor Curlis dazzled out of the bullpen from there. The southpaw kept Kansas City in the game with eight consecutive batters retired from the third to fifth innings.

Curlis posted 4.1 innings of one-run ball with three strikeouts.

Gilliam got it going for the Monarchs' bats. The right fielder smoked a 109-mph fly ball off the right- field wall in the fifth, scoring two runners and tying the game.

Gilliam has posted RBI in five consecutive games and is on a seven-game hitting streak. He finished 1-for-3 in the win.

O'Conner recorded his biggest hit as a Monarch in the sixth. The third baseman drilled a two-run double up the first base line to score two, giving Kansas City a 4-2 lead.

"I was looking for something to move the runners over," O'Conner said. "Just something to do a job, and I got it done."

Abiatal Avelino added an RBI single in the next at-bat to score O'Conner. KC scored three runs on four hits in the inning.

The Monarchs' bullpen was phenomenal in the win. Cerda earned the win, throwing a scoreless sixth and seventh in his Monarchs debut. Zack Leban worked a 1-2-3 eighth and Hakanson tossed a hitless ninth to earn his first save with Kansas City.

Kansas City's relievers combined for 8.2 innings with just one run against.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs continue their three-game series on Kansas Swiftie Monarchs Night on Saturday night.

Right-hander Duncan Snider looks to keep it Clean for the Monarchs while left-hander Abdallah Aris tries to Shake It Off for Lincoln. The action begins with a 6:35 first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.