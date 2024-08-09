Explorers Begin Playoff Push at Home

August 9, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, IA - The Sioux City Explorers return home after a big series split in Kansas City still alive in the postseason race to host the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Lewis and Clark Park. The series is loaded with great promotions, featuring a salute to our first responders, teachers, fireworks and more. Come out and support your X's in our playoff push with plenty of affordable family fun!

Explorers Opponent

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, August 9-11

Friday, August 9-7:05 p.m.

LOCAL HEROES/FIRST RESPONDERS NIGHT: All first responders can receive up to FOUR FREE RESERVED SEAT TICKETS to that night's game! All Local Heroes will be recognized during the game; PLUS, we will be raising money for Earlham Fire & Rescue for their tremendous help with the bus fire as well as local first responders for their hard work in the community! Reach out to Sam Burkhart at 712-277-9467 or burkhart@xsbaseball.com to reserve your tickets!

CRAFT BEER NIGHT: Thanks to Jefferson Beer Supply and Jackson Street Brewing, on Friday night free samples of beer will be provided in the Brews & Cues shed from 7-8 on the Pilot Rock Party Deck (while supplies last)! Free with purchase of game ticket!

FREE-SHIRT FRIDAYS: Ozzie Martinez T-shirt jerseys will be thrown out throughout the game, presented by Absolute Screen Art. Be sure to stick around after the game when you can meet Ozzie Martinez for pictures and autographs!

Saturday, August 10-6:05 p.m.

FINAL FIREWORKS SHOW: Enjoy our final fireworks night of the 2024 season presented by Lantis Fireworks!

TEACHER APPRECIATION NIGHT: $6 tickets for all teachers and school administrators for the night!

Sunday, August 11-4:05 p.m.

MILITARY SUNDAYS: All military personnel can buy one ticket and get a second one FREE with a valid ID! Presented by Liberty National Bank

ICE CREAM SUNDAYS: Fans can enjoy a FREE voucher for an ice cream sundae from A&W on top of enjoying our ice cream specialty of the day at our concessions! Plus, kids can run the bases like their favorite Explorer!

Following the series with Fargo-Moorhead, the Explorers will be off Monday, August 12. Next, the club will begin a three-game series against the Kane County Cougars August 13-15.

For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV.

