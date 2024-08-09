Canaries Take Two from Milwaukee

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries swept a doubleheader from Milwaukee on Friday to extend their division lead over Winnipeg to one full game.

The Canaries blanked Milwaukee 10-0 in game one behind Ernny Ordonez's six RBI coupled with seven shutout innings from Neil Lang.

Ordonez crushed a three-run homerun in the third inning and Josh Rehwaldt added a two-run shot in the fifth. Trevor Achenbach drew a bases loaded walk before Ordonez drove in three more with a double. Liam Spence added an RBI single and that would be more than enough run support for Lang. The left-hander improved to 5-0 as he scattered three hits and struck out six while Mike Hart contributed three hits offensively.

Sioux Falls rallied for a 3-2 victory in the nightcap. The Milkmen scored twice in their half of the second inning but Jabari Henry tied the game in the third with a two-run double. Achenbach drew a bases loaded walk in the fifth that proved to be the difference.

Jose Cruz tossed three scoreless innings of relief to earn the win and Charlie Hasty faced the minimum in the seventh to pick up his 14th save. Henry and Barth led the offensive effort with two hits apiece.

The Canaries are now 46-33 overall and will return to action Saturday at 5:35pm.

