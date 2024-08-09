'Dogs Can't Recapture Momentum in Series Opener

August 9, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, NE - The Saltdogs (29-50) momentum was turned over in the middle innings as Kansas City (39-38) took game one 5-2.

RHP Cam Wynne went 4.2 innings in his fourth start of the season giving up six hits, two earned runs, two walks, and struck out eight batters.

OF Aaron Takacs posted a multi-hit performance with a double and a single, he continues to lead Lincoln in batting average at .308.

INF Dakota Conners extended his hit streak to four with an RBI single, his 18th RBI of the season.

Lincoln started the series off hot offensively scoring in each of the first two innings. INF Spencer Henson snuck a double into center field scoring OF Kyle Battle.

The very next frame INF Drew Devine singled and stole a base and would come around to score on Conners' RBI single. That continued a streak of four straight games against Kansas City, in which Lincoln opened the scoring.

Saltdogs starter Cam Wynne worked in and out of trouble throughout the night recording eight strikeouts. However, two Monarchs would score on the last batter Wynne faced leading to five unanswered runs.

Kansas City would plate three more runs in the sixth on four hits and completely flip the game's momentum. Lincoln would get just two runners on in the final three frames en route to a series-opening loss.

Game two between Lincoln and Kansas City is set for 6:35 on Saturday night from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas as the 'Dogs look to snap a four-game losing streak.

Catch every Saltdogs game home and away on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM or stream live for free on aabaseball.tv, new for the 2024 season.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.