O'Grady Clutches Up In The 8th With A 2-Run Bomb Pop

August 9, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release









Cleburne Railroaders' Brian O'Grady at bat

(Cleburne Railroaders, Credit: Madison Blandford)

Cleburne, TX - For the third night in a row, the Railroaders hit a bomb in the eighth inning when DH Brian O'Grady hit the go-ahead two-run shot that was the eventual 3-2 winner for Cleburne over the Chicago Dogs on Friday night at La Moderna Field.

O'Grady has hit both of his home runs of the series in the eighth, the other one also gave the Railroaders the 5-4 win in game one.

A pitching duel between RHPs Luke Boyd and Brady Miller took over most of the game as both arms went six innings. Boyd had his longest and best outing of the season where he gave up two runs off just four hits while striking out two batters. Miller also made his best start only allowing one run and striking out three.

Momentum was fully on Chicago's side as the Railroaders failed to earn an extra-base hit until the seventh inning. A sac fly RBI from LF Johnni Turbo and an RBI single from CF Chase Harris gave the Dogs the 2-0 lead through seven innings but Cleburne began the rally with an RBI double by SS Shed Long.

After a 1B Thomas Dillard walk, his 83rd of the season, O'grady hit his 19th home run of the season.

