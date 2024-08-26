Nett Shoves in Road Win

PEORIA, Ill. - Braden Nett struck out a career-high 10 batters as the TinCaps topped the Peoria Chiefs (Cardinals affiliate), 3-2, on Saturday night at Dozer Park.

Nett (No. 20 Padres prospect) allowed only one run over six quality innings. He scattered four hits and didn't walk or hit a batter.

Though Peoria (28-25, 54-64) got on the scoreboard first with a run in the third inning, Fort Wayne (18-35, 46-73) responded with a pair in the fifth to take the lead. Third baseman Rosman Verdugo (No. 17 Padres prospect) led the frame off with a double and shortstop Wyatt Hoffman doubled after that to bring him in. Later with two outs, center fielder Kai Murphy singled Hoffman home.

Then in the seventh, with two outs, first baseman Devin Ortiz delivered insurance with an RBI single to score Murphy, who was hit by a pitch and moved into scoring position on a single by left fielder Tyler Robertson.

Ortiz had a team-high three hits, while Robertson tallied a pair. Catcher Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres prospect) singled as well to extend his on-base streak to 17 games, fourth longest active in the High-A Midwest League. The 'Caps totaled 11 hits for the second night in a row.

Left-hander Fernando Sanchez followed Nett with 2 1/3 innings of relief. The Chiefs chipped into their deficit with a run in the ninth, but Manuel Castro came in to record his 10th save of the season, fourth most among pitchers in the league.

