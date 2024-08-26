Final Home Series of the Year Starts August 27

Our final homestand of the year continues this week with the last series of the season at Four Winds Field, culminating with some Sunday night baseball!

That means there's only six more days to catch your beloved South Bend Cubs at their home ballpark. This week South Bend will play host to the Great Lakes Loons, the High-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and with a ton happening to wrap up the season, this will sure be a week you do not want to miss!

With it being the final homestand of the season, you know we had to bring up some killer new specialty homestead food items. First off, available at Sweet Spot all series we will offer individual short cakes with macerated berries; these are sure to be a hit as August turns into September.

Additionally, with Great Lakes in town, a team coming from Midland, Michigan, it only made sense to put a cherry spin on our weekly Opponent Dog. So come out August 27 through September 1 to try the Cherry Dog, our all beef hot dog covered in cherries and sugar (available at Smash(.

Tuesday, August 27

Paws and Claws Night: It's your last chance to bring your dog to the ballpark to enjoy the game! Plus White Claws are just $4. Dog owners must fill out a waiver prior to entry. QR codes are available at the gates.

Triple Play Tuesday: This ticket bundle includes a game ticket, jumbo hot dog, and 16 oz. fountain soda, all for just $14 if you purchase in advance or $15 on the day of the game. Presented by Kayem Foods.

Wednesday, August 28

Adbert Alzolay Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Adbert Alzolay Bobblehead Giveaway. Presented by Surf Internet.

Wine Wednesday: Fans 21 and older can enjoy a glass of wine from Round Barn or Tabor Hill for just $4 or try a new, ready to drink can of Absolut Vodka Cran for just $4.

Silver Sluggers: Fans 60 years old and above can purchase a half price ticket to select Wednesday games during the 2024 season. Presented by Sterling Healthcare Management.

Thursday, August 29

Grateful Dead Night: Celebrate the legendary band as the South Bend Cubs host Grateful Dead Night at Four Winds Field on Thursday, August 29. There will be a special performance by local tribute band The Happy Campers before and after the game. For all things Grateful Dead, visit www.dead.net.

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy 16 oz. fountain sodas and 16 oz. domestic draft beer for just $2. Plus, select craft beers are only $4. Presented by Bud Light, Pepsi, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear.

Friday, August 30

Fantastic Friday Fireworks: Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show after the game. Presented by 1st Source Bank, WNDU-TV, and U93. Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 31

Spin to Win Saturday: Nine lucky contestants could win a 50" Smart TV, Martin's Super Market gift card, Visa gift card, Apple iPad, or $500 CASH by spinning our wheel of prizes between innings. Must be 18 years old or older to enter and must be present to win. Presented by Indiana 811, Real Rock 103.9 the Bear, and WSBT-TV.

Sunday, September 1

Post-Game Fireworks: Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show after the game. Presented by 1st Source Bank, WNDU, U93.

Fan Appreciation Night: Join the South Bend Cubs for Fan Appreciation Night with in-game giveaways and a few surprises.

Sunday FUNday: Arrive early for a special autograph session with the South Bend Cubs players and play catch on the field before the game. Presented by ABC-57, U93.

First pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

