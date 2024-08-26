Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview Presented by AES Ohio

GAME, RADIO, AND TV BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Tuesday, August 27 at 7:05 PM

Wednesday, August 28 at 7:05 PM

Thursday, August 29 at 7:05 PM

Friday, August 30 at 7:05 PM*

Saturday, August 31 at 7:05 PM

Sunday, September 1 at 1:05 PM

All Dragons games in 2024 can be heard on the radio home of the Dragons, FOX Sports 980 WONE. The broadcasts are also available via the Dragons Mobile App and the iHeart App, or at wone.com.

*Friday's game will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). Fans can tune in on Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, or over-the-air on channel 26.1. Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play and Mike Vander Woude, the Voice of the Dragons from 2000-2007, serves as color commentator.

TICKETS

Tickets are still available for this week's homestand. Single game tickets can be purchased now at daytondragons.com.

DRAGONS DEN FEATURES SPECIAL HOURS

The Dragons Den Team Store located at Day Air Ballpark will be open Saturday from 12-4 pm for pregame shopping.

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers:

Tuesday: TBA

Wednesday: RHP Ryan Cardona

Thursday: RHP Brian Edgington

Friday: RHP Jose Franco

Saturday: RHP Mason Pelio

Sunday: RHP Gabriel Aguilera

Team update: This is the final home series of the regular season.

With 12 total games to play, the Dragons currently hold first place in the Midwest League East Division second half standings by 5.5 games.

A first-place finish would hand the Dragons a berth in the Midwest League Playoffs, which begin with the best-of-three East Division Series. The Dragons would host game one of the East Division Series on Tuesday, September 10 at Day Air Ballpark.

Should the Dragons win the East Division Series, Dayton would advance to the Midwest League Championship Series. The Dragons would host games two and three in the best-of-three championship series on Tuesday, September 17th and Wednesday, September 18th at Day Air Ballpark.

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

Tuesday, August 27

National Anthem: Sigma Alpha Lota

Wednesday, August 28

National Anthem: Katelyn Hanes

Retirement Village People

Thursday, August 29

National Anthem: Heidi Digby

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Wright State University Dance Team

Spotlight on Dayton: Wright State University Dance Team

Friday, August 30

National Anthem: Shawnee Middle School Choir

DJ Banana

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Gem City Gymnastics

Saturday, August 31

National Anthem: St. Mary's Memorial High School Varsity Voices

Retirement Village People

On the Plaza: Raider Pups

Sunday, September 1

National Anthem: Katie Carson

Princess Jade

Dragons Present in Partnership with Winsupply: MAC Magic Cheer

On the Plaza: Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Tuesday, August 27: The Dayton Dragons 50/50 Raffle has a starting jackpot of $5,297! One lucky fan will win big in the Dragons 50/50 raffle. Fifty percent of the total pot will go to the winner and the other fifty percent of net proceeds will go to the Dayton Dragons Foundation. Raffle tickets are now available online at daytondragons5050.com and can be purchased at upcoming Dragons games between August 27 and September 1.

$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

During Tuesday's game, the Dragons Celebrate Dayton Program will host a Naturalization Ceremony on the field, where 20 residents of the Miami Valley will take their Oath of Allegiance to become United States citizens. Dayton is home to incredible people who achieve amazing things each and every day. The Dragons Celebrate Dayton Program recognizes local groups and individuals, highlighting and honoring their hard work.

Every Tuesday when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with a Buy One Get One Coupon on sandwiches, redeemable Tuesday - Sunday at participating locations. Find your Penn Station location and download the coupon at daytondragons.com/pennstation.

Thursday, August 29: On Thursday, the Dragons Celebrate Dayton Program will recognize the City of Dayton's Office of Sustainability, whose efforts have led Dayton to become just the fourth city in the nation to obtain LEED Platinum Status from the U.S. Green Building Council. Dayton is home to incredible people who achieve amazing things each and every day. The Dragons Celebrate Dayton Program recognizes local groups and individuals, highlighting and honoring their hard work.

Friday, August 30: On Friday, the Dragons Community All-Star Program presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash will recognize the Dayton Diaper Depot for its outstanding efforts in providing support to local children and families. The Dragons Community All-Star Program honors individuals who have gone above and beyond to improve quality of life in the Miami Valley. All-Stars could be firefighters or police officers, doctors or good Samaritans. To learn more and nominate a Community All-Star, visit daytondragons.com/communityallstar.

Burn off some energy playing games and running through inflatables at the Great Clips Fun Zone. Located behind the batter's eye near center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is open during every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday game all season long. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information, visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

Saturday, August 31: Located behind the batter's eye in center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is back on Saturday. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information, visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

Sunday, September 1: Sunday is a Dragons Friends and Family Game at Day Air Ballpark. Friends and Family games, presented by Wendy's, are the best deal in town! Get a Dragons ticket, Wendy's Biggie Bag meal voucher, and an exclusive Dragons hat. Friends and Family tickets start as low as $13. Fans can purchase tickets and check future Friends and Family dates at daytondragons.com/friends or by calling the Dragons box office at (937) 228-2287.

The Dragons Veteran Salute Program presented by CareSource Military & Veterans highlights five veteran's stories during each season. Chosen veterans are honored at a Dragons game with an in-game ceremony and provided with VIP treatment during their special day. Master Sergeant Ian Williams will be recognized on Sunday.

Kettering Health will be Striking Out Breast Cancer on Sunday. Various booths will be set up on the plaza educating on all things breast cancer awareness. This includes screening and prevention tips, support services, giveaways, games, the opportunity to schedule mammography appointments, and more.

Post-game Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream takes place Sunday. Line up behind section 104 at the conclusion of the game and join Heater, Gem, and the Green Team on the field for a lap around the bases. Kids who participate will receive a Graeter's Ice Cream coupon redeemable at participating locations.

The Great Clips Fun Zone returns Sunday. Burn off some energy playing games and running through inflatables behind the batter's eye near center field. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information and to check future dates, visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

