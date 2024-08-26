Paredes Transferred to AA Wichita; Perez Transferred to Cedar Rapids from Fort Myers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Mike Paredes has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to AA Wichita. As a corresponding move, LHP Samuel Perez has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from A Fort Myers. Perez will wear #26. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with six on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids continues its 12-game road trip against Lake County tomorrow at 5:35.

