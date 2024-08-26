Final Lansing Lugnuts Games at Jackson Field

August 26, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







TUESDAY, AUGUST 27 @ 7:05

Tacos & Tallboys! Go Nuts for $5 tacos (includes 2 tacos) and $5, 16oz tallboys today and every Tuesday home game at Jackson© Field©! Copa de la Diversión is a special nationwide MiLB initiative, connecting teams to their Latino/a fanbase. For this special Copa game, the Lugnuts suit up as the turquoise and marigold Lansing Locos, personified by the loco Potoo bird.

¡Vamos Locos!

vs. Fort Wayne |

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 28 @ 7:05

Dog Days of Summer! Every Wednesday home game, dogs are welcome to Jackson© Field©. So bring your dog(s) and have a delightful bark in the park with us.

White Claws & Paws! Enjoy $5 White Claws all night long! *while supplies last*

vs. Fort Wayne |

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29 @ 7:05

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday: Golf Night with Christopher McDonald! Christopher McDonald, a.k.a Shooter McGavin, will be at Jackson Field on Thursday, August 29th for the Lugnuts vs. Ft. Wayne Tincaps game. Mr. McDonald will present the 2024 Summer Grand River Country Club trophy and custom red blazer to the overall champion during a special on-field ceremony!

Cheers to you, your friends, loved ones, complete strangers, and Lugnuts baseball! Every Thursday home game, enjoy $3 domestic and $5 craft drink specials.

vs. Fort Wayne |

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30 @ 7:05

Clean Out the Coolers! Enjoy $5 canned alcoholic beverages all night long! *while supplies last*

LAFCU Fireworks! Once the game concludes, sit back, relax, and marvel at a LAFCU Fireworks Spectacular!

vs. Fort Wayne |

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31 @ 7:05

Malmö Oat Milkers Night! The 121st team of Minor League Baseball takes the field in a game like no other this season. This one will be unforgettable.

Fan Appreciation Night Fans, this game's for you. Giveaways, benefits, and so much more. Thank you for Going Nuts with us all year!

Clean Out the Coolers! Enjoy $5 canned alcoholic beverages all night long! *while supplies last*

vs. Fort Wayne |

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 @ 1:05

Accessibility Day! Join Disability Rights Michigan (DRM) for a day at the ballpark designed to include people with disabilities! We will have American Sign Language interpreters, audio devices to stream the game broadcast, sensory kits available, a quiet room in case of sensory overload, accessible between-inning events, a chance for everyone to go around the bases, and DRM staff available to answer questions about disability rights.

Capital City Market Kids Day! This Sunday and every Sunday home game is for kids, with entertainment throughout the game, Kids Run the Bases following the game, and then Join us for an Extra Inning of fun at Capital City Market! Show your ticket stub for 25% off your entire purchase plus free ice cream after the game!

Clean Out the Coolers! Enjoy $5 canned alcoholic beverages all night long! *while supplies last*

vs. Fort Wayne |

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.