Nelson Gonzalez Ties All-Time Isotopes Record for Games Pitched

September 4, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Isotopes right-handed pitcher Nelson Gonzalez made his 132nd appearance in an Albuquerque uniform tonight, tying him with Ross Wolf as the franchise's all-time leader in games pitched.

Gonzalez worked a perfect eighth inning in Albuquerque's game at Oklahoma City tonight.

Gonzalez has pitched for the Isotopes in parts of all six seasons during their affiliation with the Colorado Rockies and was Albuquerque's Pitcher of the Year in 2015.

