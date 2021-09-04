Nelson Gonzalez Ties All-Time Isotopes Record for Games Pitched
September 4, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release
Isotopes right-handed pitcher Nelson Gonzalez made his 132nd appearance in an Albuquerque uniform tonight, tying him with Ross Wolf as the franchise's all-time leader in games pitched.
Gonzalez worked a perfect eighth inning in Albuquerque's game at Oklahoma City tonight.
Gonzalez has pitched for the Isotopes in parts of all six seasons during their affiliation with the Colorado Rockies and was Albuquerque's Pitcher of the Year in 2015.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...
Triple-A West League Stories from September 4, 2021
- Nelson Gonzalez Ties All-Time Isotopes Record for Games Pitched - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Late Las Vegas Homer Fells Skeeters - Sugar Land Skeeters
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - September 4, 2021 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- One and the Same: Blake Lalli - Reno Aces
- Aces Game Notes - Reno Aces
- Reno Takes First Two of Series, Two-Game Lead in Division - Tacoma Rainiers
- Four Sacramento pitchers combine to throw first 9-inning no hitter in River Cats' history - Sacramento River Cats
- Aces Win Explosive Game Two of Six-Game Series with Tacoma - Reno Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Albuquerque Isotopes Stories
- Nelson Gonzalez Ties All-Time Isotopes Record for Games Pitched
- Four-Run Fourth Sends Isotopes to Defeat Friday
- Goudeau Recalled by Colorado, Lawrence Optioned to Albuquerque
- Isotopes Hang on to Claim Series Opener in Bricktown
- Three Isotopes Pitchers Promoted to Rockies