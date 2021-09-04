Aces Game Notes

First pitch on "A Magical Night with the Reno Aces" from Greater Nevada Field is slated for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Petrificus Totalus:

- The Reno Aces put up double digits for the second-straight game, downing the Tacoma Rainiers 13-2. The Aces last scored at least 10 runs in two consecutive games against the Seattle Mariners' Triple-A affiliate on May 20, 2019, with a 25-8 win and a 12-7 victory on July 11, 2019. Stefan Crichton picked up the win in both.

- Jake Hager drilled his first home run with the Aces and second career grand slam in the fourth inning, taking Penn Murfee deep to left field. The Biggest Little City's team moved to 6-0 when the team hits a grand slam.

- Juniel Querecuto jumped out to a six-game hitting streak and four-game RBI streak with his one-run single in the fourth frame.

- Cooper Hummel racked up four RBIs for the second time in as many games after recording a homer in back-to-back contests for the fourth time in his career. The Aces' utilityman smacked a three-run shot in the opening frame off of Asher Wojciechowski.

- Jamie Ritchie extended his hitting streak to five games with his single through the right side in the first inning.

- Alek Thomas smacked his second leadoff home run with the Aces, marking his first since Aug. 27 against the River Cats. Over his last 10 games, the 21-year-old is slashing .429/.489/.690 with six extra-base hits, eight RBIs and seven runs scored.

They Who Shall Not Be Named:

- Ramos has been on fire since July 1, boasting a .408/.478/.688 slash line while going 64-for-157 at the dish in 44 games. Following a stellar July that saw the veteran outfielder boast a .411 batting average with a team-high 30 hits, 17 RBIs and 17 runs scored, Ramos continues to slug in August. In his 21 appearances in August, the 29-year-old is hitting .373/.435/.693 with nine doubles, five home runs, 15 RBIs and 20 runs scored. Ramos leads all Triple-A players with his .373 batting average and has not dipped under .300 since June 12.

- In August, Vargas slashed .341/.406/.506 with 29 hits, eight doubles and two home runs to go with 17 tallies and 13 RBIs. The Aces' all-time hits leader is just four base knocks away from becoming the first player in franchise history to reach the 500-hit plateau. Vargas is also 16 runs away from breaking Cole Gillespie's record of 272 and 16 appearances away from snapping Gillespie's franchise mark of 374 games played. Reno's infielder moved into fourth place all-time with 186 RBIs, passing Brandon Allen (184) and Christian Walker (185).

- Seth Beer also swung a hot bat in August, going 26-for-84 (.310) at the dish with four home runs, five doubles, 17 RBIs and 11 runs scored. With his recent stretch of success at the dish, the Aces' first baseman ranks first in Triple-A West with 72 runs scored and second with 30 doubles while sitting inside the top 10 with 45 extra-base hits (T-5th) and 99 hits (9th).

- Brandyn Sittinger has been a solid option for skipper Blake Lalli out of the bullpen since the start of July. In 17 appearances since July 1, the right-hander boasts a 1.56 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 17.1 innings of work. The Aces' reliever has allowed three runs on 11 hits while compiling six holds and four saves. Sittinger went 11.0 innings of work without surrendering a run until Aug. 30.

Replo Muggletum:

- Tacoma had its six-game winning streak snapped with Thursday's loss after completing a sweep of the Salt Lake Bees. For the second time this season, Kristopher Negron's squad suffered back-to-back losses by surrendering 10 or more runs. Las Vegas put up at least 14 runs in three straight games in their win on June 20-22.

- Through two games of this crucial series, the Rainiers are hitting just .239 against Aces pitching after posting a .361 batting average in the six-game set at the beginning of August. Tacoma has also stranded 21 runners on base through the first two contests.

- Matt Tabor will look for redemption in his fifth start with Reno and second against Tacoma. The right-hander made his Triple-A debut against the Rainiers on Aug. 5, chasing the newcomer after the third inning.

- Robert Dugger will make his third start against Reno this season. The Rainers' starter did not survive the Aces' offensive onslaught in his first appearance, getting lifted after the third and allowing six runs on eight hits in his loss on July 3. Dugger rebounded with a six-inning outing on Aug. 7, allowing three tallies on five base knocks while picking up a no-decision.

Protego Totalum:

- Reno leads all of professional baseball with a .291 batting average and tied Las Vegas with 1042 hits while ranking third with 716 runs scored. The Biggest Little City's squad is also tied or out-hitting the Cleveland Indians (1039), Pittsburgh Pirates (1035), Chicago Cubs (1027), Texas Rangers (1024), New York Mets (1015) and Seattle Mariners (984) in nearly 30 fewer games.

- Reno leads Triple-A with a .311 batting average, 354 hits, 52 home runs and 12 triples after the sixth frame.

- With its Minor League-leading 257 tallies and .310 batting average in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has 11 more runs than Carolina with 246 and 33 more points than second-best Quad City with a .278 mark.

- In the seventh inning alone, the Aces lead all of Minor League Baseball with a .311 batting average and 128 base knocks and tied the Carolina Mudcats with 97 runs scored.

- The Aces have scored at least 10 runs in 22 contests this season, holding a 19-3 record in such games.

- The Biggest Little City's team has mounted 19 comebacks this season, boasting a 13-6 record in contests it erases a deficit of three or more runs to tie the game.

