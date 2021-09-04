Reno Takes First Two of Series, Two-Game Lead in Division

Reno, NV - After a six-game home win streak, the Tacoma Rainiers (60-44) dropped their second straight to begin the series at Greater Nevada Field on Friday night, 13-2 to the Reno Aces (61-41). The Rainiers now trail the Aces by two games for first place in the West Division; the current series lasts through Tuesday.

The momentum on offense continued from Thursday into Friday for Reno; after scoring 16 runs in five of eight innings during the series-opener, the Aces sped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning Friday. Arizona Diamondbacks top prospect Alek Thomas hit his second Triple-A home run, a solo shot to center. Fellow prospect Cooper Hummel (3-for-4) later hit his second homer in as many nights, this one a three-run shot to right-center.

The Aces extended their lead to 9-0 with five in the fourth. A Juniel Querecuto RBI single preceded a grand slam to left field from former Rainiers infielder from earlier this season Jake Hager, his seventh homer of the season.

Tacoma was first on the board in the fifth, thanks to Donovan Walton's 11th homer, a two-run shot to right-center which followed Eric Filia's one-out double. Walton (2-for-4) is on a stretch of 34 hits in his last 93 at-bats (.366). Filia (3-for-4) has been hot of late as well, and is 11 for his last 26 (.423).

Reno starter Humberto Mejia (6-4) got the win, scattering six hits over five innings. Both runs against him were earned (Walton's homer). The righty walked two and struck out two.

The Aces added their final four in the seventh on a two-run Henry Ramos homer, a Hummel RBI double and a Thomas single.

With a knock in the eighth inning, Tacoma second baseman Jack Reinheimer extended his on-base streak to 23 games. Reinheimer has hit safely in 21 of those games, and is currently on a 10-game streak. He's batting .354 during the on-base streak (29-for-82).

The Rainiers will next be in action on Saturday evening, another 6:35 PT first pitch at Greater Nevada Field. Right-handers Robert Dugger (Tacoma) and Matt Tabor (Reno) are the scheduled starting pitchers.

