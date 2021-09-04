Late Las Vegas Homer Fells Skeeters

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters surrendered an eighth-inning go-ahead home run in a 4-3 loss to the Las Vegas Aviators on Saturday night at Constellation Field.

With right-hander Chad Donato on the mound, Las Vegas' Carlos Perez launched the go-ahead homer, a two-run shot to left field with one out in the eighth. Donato received the loss, allowing four runs on five hits through three innings of work.

Brett Conine had one of his finest outings of the season, striking out six batters over six scoreless innings of work. It matched his season high in both innings and strikeouts.

The Skeeters struck first with an RBI single from Yadiel Rivera in the second and Jacob Wilson added an RBI single in the third.

Las Vegas got on the board in the seventh with a sacrifice fly from Vimael Machin. The Skeeters countered back in their half of the inning on an RBI double from Alex De Goti, who finished the night 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles.

The Skeeters put the tying run in scoring position in the bottom of the ninth after Drew Butera led off with a single and was moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Rivera. Ben Bracewell then got Miguelangel Sierra to ground out and Ronnie Dawson to pop out to pick up his third save of the year. Zack Erwin recorded the final two outs of the eighth inning to receive the winning decision. Miguel Romero started the game for Las Vegas and allowed two runs on five hits while striking out eight through six innings.

Left-hander Jonathan Bermudez will take the mound for the Skeeters at 6:05 p.m. on Sunday at Constellation Field, with the Aviators sending right-hander Brady Fiegl out for the start.

