One and the Same: Blake Lalli

September 4, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - There is an unwavering aura that lingers around the Greater Nevada Field clubhouse and out of the office that sits the youngest manager in franchise history prior to the team's evening contest.

For a cool and composed 38-year-old skipper, Blake Lalli strolls up the dugout steps in his signature multi-colored Nikes and smoothly brings familiarity in his own way to Northern Nevada.

"Don't preach it, live it" embodies the mentality of the Aces' manager. It is energy that rubs off on everyone in the clubhouse and emulates the mindset of one of his greatest mentors.

Lalli spent the better part of his 12-year professional career with the Chicago Cubs before landing with the Oakland Athletics and the Milwaukee Brewers and ultimately ending up within the Diamondbacks' organization for two seasons. The former pitch caller credits part of his managerial style through his time behind the mask.

"I've played with some unbelievable players who weren't catchers and there are some aspects of the game that you don't know unless you've caught," Lalli said. "You're the only one that sees the entire field. One of the biggest benefits is that I feel I have a very good grasp on both sides of the game and it's super easy for me to relate with every guy in the locker room."

From the beginning of his tenure with the Diamondbacks, the 38-year-old was told by those involved in the signing process about being "given the opportunity" to make an impact.

Lalli seized the moment in his two seasons, making 174 appearances with the Aces in 2014-15 and rocking 142 hits and 59 RBIs. He also gunned down 51 runners trying to steal from behind the plate.

"I can honestly say those two clubhouses were the absolute best clubhouses I've ever been a part of," the Aces' skipper recalled. "At the Triple-A level, it's a lot of free-agent guys, and we were put together and meshed. Those two clubhouses were incredible. The camaraderie and all were a credit to the players in there and when you put a bunch of good people in a room, it's going to work. It is and has always been an environment of people caring about each other."

It takes a great leader to bring out the best in people and after retiring in 2017 with the Atlanta Braves, it took no more than a couple of hours for his phone to light up with a familiar name in the Diamondbacks' organization on the other side of the device.

A man that made Lalli an Ace, carrying himself in a way that let everyone be themselves, and was dedicated to living out a life he wanted to instill in others.

The late Mike Bell.

Before Bell took his expertise to the Minnesota Twins, he served as one of Arizona's top developmental guys from 2011-19, holding Director and Vice President of Player Development positions.

During Lalli's playing tenure, the pair started to build a great relationship instilled in having that open dialogue, high levels of competition and mutual respect.

"There are no guarantees in this game and as a player, all you ask for is an opportunity," Lalli recalled in his first conversation with Bell. "There were no expectations that couldn't be met based on what he said, and he left it up to the player. One of the best things about working with Mike is he lets everyone be themselves and he let me be me. In addition, there were no secrets and you understood what was going on, good or bad. The longer you were around him and the game of baseball, you realize how different that was and it shined through. He told you these things because he cared and that really intrigued me about him."

Because of the duo's high levels of competition and transparency through his final playing seasons, Lalli picked up the phone and discussed the possibility of managing.

"I was leaning on him and his insight as a mentor because I had the decision to keep playing or get into coaching, and it was something I wanted to do and knew I was going to try and stay in the game," Lalli said. "I was 34 years old, had a decent career and it's hard to let go at first. There was no pressure from Mike, but it was 'hey I want you to come manage' and 'I want you to do these things but only you know what is best for you,' leaving the decision up to me. He even offered me a player/coach position."

It took the current Aces' skipper a few weeks to mull over the decision of whether he wanted to manage or keep playing, even though his long-term goal was always to take over in that role.

But Lalli knew, "if I'm going this route, I wanted to be all in as a manager and I called him a few weeks later and told him I didn't want to do the half-and-half thing."

Reno's manager and the Twins' former bench coach clicked immediately and collaborated through the Lalli's first two seasons as the skipper of High-A Kane County Cougars and 2019 Double-A Champion Jackson Generals. With the new position, Bell gave him free rein to learn and seize the opportunity the same way he did as the Aces' starting catcher.

Even as Lalli took control as the clubhouse leader in Kane County, he ensured that one of the most important qualities Bell instill in others was a staple in his leadership.

Family.

Over time, the duo became as close as can be and that familial atmosphere is a staple not only in Reno or through each of the Diamondbacks' affiliates, but across all professional baseball.

"When it comes to caring for the staff, the players and putting them first, creating a family environment, and understanding that baseball is maybe not always the most important thing, a lot of that came from Mike," Lalli said. "He always found a way to show love and for me, my staff and the players mean the world to me. I've had [former Aces hitting coach] Rick Short my entire career and has always been to my right, and Jorge Cortes was with us in Jackson in 2019. These are guys that I don't call coaches anymore, they're friends and they are a part of my family. We're all super close and you have to be, going through a baseball season and the ups and downs. I think when players are around coaches that have some drive and goals themselves, and with Mike, he just lived that, and it rubbed off on me and I hope when the players see us, it rubs off on them."

Reno's skipper has certainly developed that winning environment in Northern Nevada with the "don't preach it, live it" mindset and family-like atmosphere given the team's success through 102 games this season.

The Aces have done exactly that by holding the top spot in Triple-A West for the entirety of 2021 while also leading in Minor League Baseball's top level in batting average (.291), runs scored (716), hits (1042) and doubles (226). The Biggest Little City's team even helped Lalli reach the 200-win plateau as a manager.

Amidst all the changes with guys going up and down in the organization, Lalli has been able to build an atmosphere that replicated his time in Reno as a player and one that accurately displays the imprint that was passed down from his mentor.

Even as the Aces' youngest clubhouse leader reminisces through his current tenure in Reno and how he has planted his feet firmly on the ground within the Diamondbacks' organization, he cannot help but smile at what the man that took him under his wing left behind.

"[Bell] was loving, he was a big-time competitor and there are things in this organization we see and do every day that Mike Bell left a stamp on and we're reminded of him constantly. He had a knack for hiring and bringing in good people and what kind of people needed to be together. The base of everything good comes from good people and it's a constant reminder for all of us to keep doing what we are doing."

Mike Bell passed away just prior to the start of the 2021 campaign after a hard-fought battle with kidney cancer and his impact is still felt within the organization. His passing symbolically became a passing of the torch in exemplifying the ideals and the legacy Bell left behind. For Blake Lalli, he will continue to be one and the same.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from September 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.