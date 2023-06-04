Nelson Blasts Two Home Runs in Dragons 12-5 Win on Sunday

Dayton, Ohio - Mat Nelson hit two home runs, Edwin Arroyo also homered, and the Dayton Dragons collected a season-high 17 hits as they defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps 12-5 on Sunday afternoon. The Dragons won four-of-six games in the series and have gone 9-2 over their last 11 games. They jumped above the .500 mark for the first time in 2023, improving to 26-25 on the year.

A crowd of 7,497 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The Dragons trailed 3-0 before they exploded for six runs in the fourth inning, sending 11 batters to the plate and establishing a season high for most hits in an inning with seven. Arroyo got the Dragons scoring started with a two-run home run, his fifth homer of the year, and three batters later, Nelson hit a two-run homer to give the Dragons a 4-3 lead. Michael Trautwein and Blake Dunn added run-scoring singles later in the inning to build the lead to 6-3.

In the fifth, Nelson hit his second two-run homer of the afternoon to give the Dragons an 8-3 lead. The home run, Nelson's ninth of the season, moved him into a tie for the league lead in homers.

The Dragons tacked on four more runs in the sixth to take a commanding 12-3 lead. Justice Thompson had a two-run single in the inning, Austin Hendrick added an RBI single, and another run scored on a bases loaded walk. West Michigan closed out the scoring with two runs in the ninth.

Dayton starting pitcher Thomas Farr (1-2) earned the victory, working six innings and allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

The Dragons 17-hit attack was led by Nelson, who had three hits including two home runs. It was Nelson's second two-homer game of the season. Thompson also had three hits. Arroyo had two hits including a home run. Hendrick, Austin Callahan, and Yan Contreras also had two hits. All nine Dragons starters had at least one hit.

Up Next: The Dragons (26-25) do not play on Monday. They will remain home next week to host the Cedar Rapids Kernels (29-22) in a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street beginning Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. Hunter Parks (2-2, 3.24) is scheduled to start for Dayton on Tuesday. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

