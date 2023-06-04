Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:10 PM Game)

Sunday, June 4, 2023lGame # 51

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l1:10 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26)l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

West Michigan Whitecaps (28-22) at Dayton Dragons (25-25)

LH Tarik Skubal (no record) vs. RH Thomas Farr (0-2, 3.46)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the last game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Saturday: Dayton 3, West Michigan 2. Blake Dunn blasted a three-run home run to erase a 2-0 deficit in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Dragons a lead, and Braxton Roxby pitched out of a one-out, bases loaded jam in the ninth for the save. Justice Thompson and Michael Trautwein each had two hits for Dayton. West Michigan stranded 13 runners.

Current Series (May 30-June 4 vs. West Michigan): The Dragons are 3-2 in the set. Dayton team stats in the series: .246 batting average; 4.4 runs/game; 4 home runs; 7 stolen bases; 2.80 ERA; 5 errors. On the year, the Dragons are 6-5 vs. West Michigan.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 8-2 over their last 10 games. Over those 10 games, Dragons pitchers have team ERA of 2.00 to rank first in the league. The Dragons have averaged 3.9 runs per game during the 10 games.

During the six-game winning streak May 24-May 30, Dragons pitchers allowed a total of 10 runs (8 earned) with a team ERA of 1.33. The combined opposing batting average during the six games was .169 (31 for 183).

The Dragons went 15-11 in May after going 8-13 in April. They are 2-1 in June.

In May, Dragons pitchers have the best WHIP (Walks + Hits per inning) in all Minor League Baseball (120 teams) (1.07).

In May, Dragons pitchers had a 2.94 ERA to rank first in the MWL (third in Minor League Baseball). Opponents hit .204 against the Dragons in May, also the best mark in the league (fourth best in MiLB), and Dragons pitchers issued the fewest walks in the league in May with 77 in 26 games (tied for second fewest in MiLB).

Player Notes

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar will be a strong contender for both MWL and Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May. He allowed only one earned run in May covering 22 innings (allowing one unearned run), just seven hits with four walks and 23 strikeouts with an ERA of 0.41. For the year, he leads the MWL in ERA (2.03) and opponent batting average (.154).

Other Dragons starting pitchers have also posted excellent ERAs on the year. Chase Petty has an ERA of 0.56 in just 16 innings (four starts). Jose Acuña (2.40), Hunter Parks (3.24) and Thomas Farr (3.46) also have strong ERAs.

Edwin Arroyo has a four-game hitting streak, going 9 for 15 (.600) with two doubles.

Justice Thompson over his last 12 games is batting .310 with two home runs, seven extra base hits, and eight RBI.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, June 6 (7:05 pm): Cedar Rapids RH Kyle Jones (3-3, 4.70) at Dayton RH Hunter Parks (2-2, 3.24)

Wednesday, June 7 (7:05 pm): Cedar Rapids TBA at Dayton RH Chase Petty (0-0, 0.56)

Thursday, June 8 (7:05 pm): Cedar Rapids TBA at Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-3, 4.06)

Friday, June 9 (7:05 pm): Cedar Rapids TBA at Dayton RH Julian Aguiar (2-0, 2.03)

Saturday, June 10 (7:10 pm): Cedar Rapids TBA at Dayton RH Jose Acuña (3-0, 2.40)

Sunday, June 11 (1:10 pm): Cedar Rapids TBA at Dayton RH Thomas Farr

