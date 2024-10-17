NCFC Hosts Tampa in Relocated Match

October 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC is set to host the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday, October 19, at 5 p.m. ET at WakeMed Soccer Park. The match was originally set to be played in Tampa but was moved to North Carolina due to the impacts of Hurricane Milton on Al Lang Stadium.

The match will be free and open to the public with no ticket required. The east side of the stadium will be the only available seating and will be general admission. Parking will be free on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be no concessions or merchandise available, and no outside food or beverages will be permitted except empty or sealed water bottles. The stadium's clear bag policy will be enforced.

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. ET but there will be no FanFest activations. For more information, contact the NCFC ticketing department by emailing tickets@northcarolinafc.com or calling (919) 459-8144.

North Carolina FC enters the weekend above the playoff line as one of four teams tied on 42 points in a hotly contested race for the final two playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. NCFC is in seventh, tied with eighth-place Pittsburgh, ninth-place Loudoun, and 10th-place Birmingham.

Hartford is also in the mix, sitting in 11th place with 40 points and a game in hand over the rest of the logjam, while Tampa Bay Rowdies sits just above the congestion with 46 points and a game in hand.

NCFC started Week 32 with a 2-0 midweek win over FC Tulsa, before the team's dramatic comeback attempt fell just short in Hartford. Trailing 4-0 with less than half an hour to play, NCFC made it 4-3 in stoppage time but could not find the late equalizer.

Evan Conway scored his team-leading 11th goal of the season in the loss, putting him in a tie for the eighth-most goals in the league. Rodrigo Da Costa and Justin Malou also got on the scoresheet.

Manuel Arteaga and Cal Jennings form one of the best 1-2 offensive punches in the USL Championship with a combined 29 goals for Tampa Bay this season, while Lewis Hilton is the main creative engine with 54 chances created.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.