Match Preview: Republic FC at El Paso Locomotive FC

October 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC is on the road for the second week in a row, visiting El Paso Locomotive FC for the final away match of the season. Western Conference teams continue to battle for positions in the table, and now the Indomitable Club will have an opportunity to lock-in a top-four spot and host a playoff game.

At a Glance: #ELPvSAC

Date: Saturday, October 19

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Southwest University Park (El Paso, Texas)

Watch: Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40.com, ESPN+

Republic FC - The Latest

The squad closed last week's stretch of three games in eight days by picking up a valuable point against Memphis 901 FC. The scoreless draw ended the club's four-game losing streak on the road, and set a new club record for regular season clean sheets (15).

"A great point on the road," said Head Coach Mark Briggs following the game. "I'm really proud of the guys. We were resolute, we were solid, and we had chances to win it. It gives everyone confidence to know that we can still go on the road and get the job done."

The defensive line will be getting some reinforcements as Chibi Ukaegbu and Shane Wiedt prepare to return to the gameday roster. Ukaegbu missed the last two games to participate in a training camp with the U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team. Wiedt has been out since August 3 after sustaining a broken clavicle against Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

Republic FC is on the brink of clinching a top-four seed and hosting rights for a Western Conference Quarterfinal match. To get there, it will need a win against El Paso, or a Phoenix win over Memphis 901 FC.

Know Your Opponent - El Paso Locomotive FC

Heading into the weekend, El Paso is one of two Western Conference teams that have been eliminated from playoff contention. However despite missing out on the postseason for just the second time in club history, Los Locos have been in good form as of late, going undefeated in four of its last five matches.

Last weekend, the squad rallied from a 2-0 deficit to earn a draw against San Antonio FC and claim its first Copa Tejas since 2021. The comeback started with a San Antonio own goal before Miles Lyons got his first score of the season on a fantastic chest-to-volley sequence from the top of the 18-yard box.

Los Locos are led by Amando Moreno, who has found the back of the next six times this year. Against Sacramento, he's recorded a goal and an assist. The squad will also welcome back goalkeeper Jahmali Waite who recently completed a stint with the Jamaican National Team to advance to the Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals.

Head-to-Head

El Paso is one of the few teams that has the all-time edge over Republic FC, with five wins to Sacramento's four. In recent meetings though, the Indomitable Club has turned the tide, winning the last three matches, all of which were clean sheets.

The clubs last faced off at Heart Health Park in August and Sacramento took a 2-0 win. After Nick Ross and Kieran Phillips connected for the opening goal in the 31st minute, it was Jared Timmer who put the exclamation point on the night, scoring his first career goal in the 86th minute.

