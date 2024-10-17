All Eyes on Top-Four Finish as 901 FC Travels to Face Phoenix

October 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The motivations are clear for both clubs when they take the field as Memphis 901 FC and Phoenix Rising FC battle for all-important points on Saturday night.

The Beale Street Boys finished their 2024 home account unbeaten in their last 13 matches at AutoZone Park last week and look to ride momentum for two road games to round out the regular season.

Memphis clinched their fourth consecutive playoff berth last time out, but will have plenty to play for as they battle for the No. 4 seed and a home playoff match. The club can position itself well with a victory on the weekend heading into the final week of the regular season.

Phoenix will be hungry for all three points as well as a victory clinches their playoff berth after the club stormed up the Western Conference table with victories over New Mexico and Oakland last week.

Memphis got the better of Phoenix at AutoZone Park earlier this season with 5-1 rout.

901 FC will be without one of their top attackers on Saturday with Marlon picking up a yellow card suspension last week. Panos Armenakas could play a role in his return to Phoenix after moving to Memphis in a midseason transfer. The midfielder has one goal and one assist in 10 appearances for 901 FC this season.

"We've worked throughout the week on how to exploit them and I'm sure they've done the same. It comes down to who's the better team and who wants it more. I'm sure we have the quality to get over the line," Armenakas said.

"I think there's no reason we can't make a run. We have plenty of quality and belief as a team. It's not often that you are a part of a team that has an opportunity to win something and this team has a real chance this year. The chips are all in."

Kickoff for the match at Phoenix Rising FC Stadium is set for 9:30 p.m CT. Fans can catch the action on ESPN+ and WMC 5 Plus locally.

