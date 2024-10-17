Orange County SC Makes It Six Unbeaten, Moves to Sixth Place in 2-0 in El Paso

Entering a place they had yet to walk away with a result, Orange County SC picked up a massive 2-0 victory over El Paso Locomotive FC at Southwest University Park in El Paso, TX on Wednesday, October 16. The 10th goal of the season for forward Ethan Zubak, an insurance marker from substitute Cameron Dunbar and the 10th clean sheet for the reigning USL Championship Player of the Month Colin Shutler ensured all three points were coming home to Irvine.

The match got off to a quick start, with the Black and Orange earning their first chance of the match in the fifth minute. Midfielder Kevin Partida played a cross to defender Ryan Doghman pinching up the left side at the back post, but the Norwegian's shot from in close at a tight angle missed just wide to the left.

The Locomotive also had their first chance of the match early in the first half in the seventh when midfielder Eric Calvillo played a long ball over the top to defender Miles Lyons, who's shot from a near impossible angle was turned away by goalkeeper Colin Shutler and out for a corner.

On the ensuing corner, midfielder Amaury Escoto played a cross towards Calvillo at the back post, but the Salvadorian's header was saved comfortably by Shutler.

The Black and Orange pressed on the attack in the 16th minute after midfielder Chris Hegardt played forward Bryce Jamison through on the right side. Jamison dribbled into a threatening area and played a perfect cross towards Zubak alone in the box, who finished first time with his right foot and nutmegging goalkeeper Jahmali Waite and the County Boys led 1-0 in El Paso.

After the two sides began to settle into the match, Orange County SC found the match's next chance when defender Owen Lambe played Chattha through on the right side of the box. Chattha beat the El Paso defense and fired with his right foot, but Waite made the save.

Orange County SC nearly found a second in the 40th minute from a corner. Midfielder Seth Casiple played short to Hegardt, who's cross found captain Markus Nakkim at the back post, but his header back across goal went agonizingly wide. However, the Black and Orange still took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

OCSC continued on the front foot early in the second half in the 51st minute through Jamison and Zubak again. Jamison collected a long ball on the right side of the pitch and dribbled into the box. After completing a stepover, the Atlanta native played a ball into the back post on the door step for Zubak, but the ball took a hop on Zubak and over the bar from in close.

The reigning USL Championship Player of the Month came up big once again for the Black and Orange in the 65th minute when Shutler kept El Paso off the board. Lyons played a cross in from the right that Calvillo headed straight down and off forward Amaury Escoto towards goal. Shutler quickly reversed direction and was able to make a fingertip save, clearing the danger.

The County Boys rewarded Shutler's heroics at one end with a goal at the other end in the 69th minute to extend the lead. Casiple played a long through ball over the top of the El Paso defense into the path of substitute Cameron Dunbar. Dunbar made no mistake in alone on goal and finished into the top right corner, his second goal of the season and OCSC led 2-0.

Shutler made one final save on the night in the 85th minute, when Calvillo lifted a ball over the defense and into the path of substitute Amando Moreno. Moreno's touch was redirected on target, but the save was comfortable for Shutler in the end and all three points were headed back to Irvine with the County Boys.

The County Boys return to The Champ on Saturday, October 19 for Fiesta de Fútbol Night against Hartford Athletic at 7:00 PM, presented by Taqueria Hoy! A limited number of tickets are still available, grab yours today and join our Push to the Playoffs! Every match and every fan matters!!

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

Forward Ethan Zubak scored his tenth goal of the season, extending his team lead. It is his second double digit goal scoring season in the USL Championship.

Forward Bryce Jamison tallied his third assist of the season assisting Zubak's goal, tied for second on the team this season.

Forward Cameron Dunbar scored his second goal of the season.

Midfielder Seth Casiple provided his fourth assist of the season, making him the team leader in assists this season. It was his third assist in as many matches.

Goalkeeper Colin Shutler kept his 10th clean sheet of the season, tying his OCSC career high and placing him one behind former goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky for most clean sheets in a single season (11).

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 1 1 2

ELP 0 0 0

SCORING SUMMARY:

16' - Ethan Zubak (10th) Assisted by Bryce Jamison (3rd)

69' - Cameron Dunbar (2nd) Assisted by Seth Casiple (4th)

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

44' Ashish Chattha

78' Kevin Partida

EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC

48' Amaury Escoto

82' Wahab Ackwei - RED

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP:

Colin Shutler (GK); Owen Lambe, Dillon Powers, Markus Nakkim (C), Ryan Doghman; Kevin Partida, Seth Casiple, Ashish Chattha (Cameron Dunbar 63'), Chris Hegardt; Bryce Jamison (Ashton Miles 90'), Ethan Zubak (Pedro Guimaraes 76')

Unused subs: Tomás Gómez (GK); Charlie Asensio, Benjamin Barjolo, Andrew Fox

Interim Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 40% | Shots: 11 | Shots On Goal: 5 | Corners: 4 | Fouls: 14 | Offsides: 4 |

EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC LINEUP:

Jahmali Waite (GK); Tony Alfaro, Wahab Ackwei, Arturo Ortiz (C), Miles Lyons (Lucas Stauffer 66'); Robert Coronado (Amando Moreno 66'), Eric Calvillo, Francisco Nevarez; Amaury Escoto (Joaquin Rivas 88'), Ricardo Ruiz, Tumi Moshobane

Unused subs: Ramon Pasquel (GK); Bolu Akinyode, Noah Dollenmayer, Malik McLemore,

Head Coach: Wilmer Cabrera

Possession: 60% | Shots: 11 | Shots On Goal: 3 | Corners: 6 | Fouls: 8 | Offsides: 0 |

Orange County SC @ El Paso Locomotive FC

2024 USL Championship | Matchday 32

Date: October 16, 2024

Venue: Southwest University Park (El Paso, TX)

