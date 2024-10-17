El Paso Locomotive FC Legends Yuma and Eder Borelli Announce their Retirement

United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that defenders Yuma and Eder Borelli will retire following the club's final home match of the 2024 season on Saturday, October 19 vs Sacramento Republic FC. The two are set to make an appearance in the match and will be recognized with a post-game retirement ceremony that will honor and celebrate the careers of two legendary El Paso defenders.

The iconic defensive duo are amongst the most decorated captains in Locomotive's history and were key to the club's successes, which included consecutive Western Conference Final appearances in 2019 and 2020 as well as the 2021 season in which the Locos went undefeated at home across 17 regular season matches. Additionally, both lifted the Copa Tejas for El Paso in both 2021 and 2024.

As synonymous as they are with the club's success, the two have also been very active ambassadors for Locomotive off the pitch, lending helping hands around the community, providing words of advice to students and adults alike and serving as a mentor to numerous young athletes in El Paso.

Yuma was brought in ahead of El Paso's inaugural 2019 season to establish a veteran defensive presence in midfield, establishing himself as a key piece in a squad set on defying expectations. Fast forward to 114 total appearances for El Paso - third most in club history - the 39-year-old Spaniard will close the book on 20-year professional career that began at his boyhood club, Rayo Vallecano, and end in the city he and his family now call home.

"Every time I wore a Locomotive jersey, I gave everything I had and I lived - and continue to live - beautiful moments here in El Paso," Yuma said. "Despite all the challenges, I never had any desire to leave. I wanted to be here in El Paso, with its people and the team. No doubt that I have a great amount of love for El Paso Locomotive FC and what they have given me and my family. I may not be a native El Pasoan, but I sure feel like one thanks to this club and its amazing fans."

"You cannot show his picture to one fan and not know what to expect from him," Locomotive General Manager Andrew Forrest said. "His energy, passion, commitment to the club and to his teammates has never once been questioned by anyone who knows him. He will play hurt, he will play sick, he will play tired; there is no one that personifies what El Paso Locomotive should be about more than Yuma. He will retire today as the most recognizable Loco of all time and I truly believe every player he played with, every coach who selected him, and every fan who had the pleasure to watch him play will agree he did it for his teammates, for the fans, and for the club. There will never be a captain quite like Yuma ever again."

Borelli arrived at Locomotive in 2020 after a successful six-year stint with El Paso's Liga MX sister club FC Juárez, where he helped the Bravos lift the Apertura title in their inaugural 2015 season. Borelli arrived with an immense drive and passion that was on par with that of Yuma's, intent on continuing the success found in Locomotive's first season. With 96 total appearances for the club (which is fifth most in club history), Borelli will retire as a Loco after a 14-year career.

"The decision to come here was one that made me very happy and this team gave me some of the best years of my career," Borelli said. "To have spent five seasons representing this club, this extraordinary city and its people who carry within them a fighting spirit has filled me with immense pride and gratitude. I leave satisfied knowing that every time I stepped out on the pitch for Locomotive, I fought until the very end and worked as hard as I could to inspire and motivate those around me. I leave the club knowing I made great friends along the way and I am forever grateful to my family, the owners and the fans who supported me along the way."

"Eder is easily one of the most professional soccer players I have ever met in my career," Forrest said. "He does the little things that few see; he is always on time, never complains about playing time, is a mentor to young players and a leader for experienced players. From shaking your hand and looking you in the eye every time he sees you to putting on the armband when called upon and everything in between, Eder is the classic professional and one who this club will dearly miss."

