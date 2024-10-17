El Paso Locomotive FC Fall 2-0 to Orange County SC

October 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - In its penultimate home match of the 2024 season, El Paso Locomotive FC fell 2-0 to Orange County SC at Southwest University Park, the first loss in its last six home matches.

"It's a tough night for us to swallow and we didn't perform at the level that were performing before," Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera said. "We have to make sure we're recovered and we need to come back to be solid, make sure we don't concede and try to close out the last game of the season here at home with a good result."

El Paso would find itself down 1-0 Orange County opened the scoring in transition in the 16 ¬Â² then doubled their lead in the 69 ¬Â² off a counter-attack. Despite Locomotive's best efforts, the Orange County backline stood strong to limit the Locos' scoring opportunities.

Locomotive will now regroup and refocus as they prepare for a quick turnaround against Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday, October 19, hoping to close out the year at home on a high note.

NOTES

Wahab Ackwei will miss Saturday's match as a result of his red card suspension tonight.

FORECAST: 72ºF, windy

ATTENDANCE: N/A

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP - N/A

OC - Ethan Zubak (Bryce Jamison) 16 ¬Â², Cameron Dunbar (Seth Casiple) 69 ¬Â²

LINEUPS

ELP - (4-4-2) Jahmali Waite, Tony Alfaro, Wahab Ackwei, Arturo Ortiz-C, Miles Lyons (Lucas Stauffer 66 ¬Â²), Robert Coronado (Amando Moreno 66 ¬Â²), Javier Nevarez, Eric Calvillo, Ricky Ruiz, Tumi Moshobane, Amaury Escoto (Joaquin Rivas 88 ¬Â²)

Subs Not Used: Ramon Pasquel, Noah Dollenmayer, Bolu Akinyode, Malik McLemore

OC - (4-4-2) Colin Shutler, Ryan Doghman, Dillon Powers, Markus Nakkim-C, Owen Lambe, Christopher Hegardt, Kevin Partida, Seth Casiple, Bryce Jamison (Ashton Miles 89 ¬Â²), Ethan Zubak (Pedro Guimaraes 75 ¬Â²), Ashish Chattha (Cameron Dunbar 62 ¬Â²)

Subs Not Used: Carlos Asensio, Andrew Fox, Tomas Gomez, Benjamin Barjolo

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - Amaury Escoto (Yellow) 48 ¬Â², Wahab Ackwei (Red) 82 ¬Â²

OC - Ashish Chattha (Yellow) 15 ¬Â², Kevin Partida (Yellow) 78 ¬Â²

MATCH STATS: ELP | OC

GOALS: 0|2

ASSISTS: 0|2

POSSESSION: 60|40

SHOTS: 11|11

SHOTS ON GOAL: 3|5

SAVES: 3|3

FOULS: 8|14

OFFSIDES: 0|4

CORNERS: 6|4

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC play its final home match of the 2024 season when they host Sacramento Republic FC on Saturday, October 19! The Locos will celebrate the fans and the support they have given the club with its annual Fan Appreciation Night, giving away free trucker hats and inviting fans to Locos Live, a free post-match celebration held at the Downtown Convention Center Plaza in collaboration with El Paso Live. The event will feature live music from The Roulettes, food, drink, exclusive merch, giveaways and opportunities to meet players and coaches.

Gates at Southwest University Park open at 6 p.m. MT with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. MT on ESPN+, KVIA.com and the KVIA News App. Tickets can be purchased online now at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.