FC Tulsa Unveils Oktoberfest Jersey Ahead of Oktoberfest Celebration Night

October 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - Tulsa's legendary Oktoberfest spirit will meet the pitch this weekend as FC Tulsa has announced its Oktoberfest Jersey to be worn during on-field warm-ups ahead of its October 19 match.

Leading up to one of Tulsa's most beloved traditions, FC Tulsa will pay homage to the vibrant festival with the special jersey. Designed locally, FC Tulsa will don the jersey during its on-field warm-ups for Oktoberfest Celebration Night, presented by Bill Knight Ford of Bartlesville, on Saturday, October 19, at 5 p.m. CT against Hartford Athletic. The club will also host its final $1 Beer Section Night of the season, adding to the festivites.

Jerseys are available for fans to purchase at shop.fctulsa.com, at the match, and at its Zeeco Oktoberfest stand through the weekend.

The club is slated to host giveaways, exclusive merchandise sales and player appearances at Zeeco Oktoberfest, with appearances from midfielders Aaron Kačinari and Luca Sowinski on Friday, October 18, from 6-8 p.m. and defenders Alexis Souahy and Arthur Rogers on Sundat, October 20, from 1-3 p.m.

FC Tulsa's tent is located south of the Glockenspiel and across from the games area.

This year's exclusive jersey features a festive checkerboard pattern complete with the iconic Brats and Brezn of Oktoberfest. The piece pops with FC Tulsa patina, made complete by the Scissortail crest.

A limited number of Oktoberfest jerseys are available for fans to purchase ahead of the its Oktoberfest Celebration Night at ONEOK Field at shop.fctulsa.com.

