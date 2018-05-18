NBC Sports Philadelphia+ to Air Phantoms Eastern Conference Finals Games

Philadelphia, Pa. - NBC Sports Philadelphia announced today the network will air the American Hockey League Eastern Conference Finals games featuring the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and the Toronto Marlies. Games Three through Five, which will be played at PPL Center in Allentown, will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ at 7:00 p.m.

May 23 - Toronto Marlies at Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Game 3 - 7pm on NBC Sports Philadelphia+

May 25** - Toronto Marlies at Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Game 4 - 7pm on NBC Sports Philadelphia+

May 26*** - Toronto Marlies at Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Game 5 - 7pm on NBC Sports Philadelphia+

**Philadelphia Soul will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

***The Philadelphia Phillies game will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia, regardless if there is a Game 5 or not.

Tickets for all three Eastern Conference Finals showdowns at PPL Center are available now.

Atlantic Division Champions for the 2017-18 season, the Phantoms, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, have advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals where they will face off against the Toronto Marlies, AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The winner of the best-of-seven series will then advance to the 2018 Calder Cup Finals.

After posting the AHL's second-most wins (47) and second-most standings points (105), the top-seeded Phantoms eliminated the Providence Bruins in four games (3-1) in the opening round before defeating the Charlotte Checkers in five games (4-1) in the Atlantic Division Finals - a series which included the historic longest game in AHL history.

In the midst of the club's 12th postseason appearance in franchise history, the Phantoms have captured two Calder Cup Championships (1998, 2005) and carry a 75-54 overall mark in 129 career AHL postseason outings. This is the fifth regular season division title in franchise history and the team's first since arriving in the Lehigh Valley.

Playoff strips, 10-game flex packs, and single game tickets to the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now!

Be here for every home playoff game in your same great seats with the Playoff strip and receive a FREE Official Orange Out Phantoms Playoff T-Shirt with each seat. The "pay as we play" option offers a convenient payment plan and the largest discount on tickets.

Flex packs give fans the flexibility of selecting the games and number of tickets they want. For more information on Phantoms playoff packages, contact the Phantoms office at 610-224-GOAL [4625].

The Phantoms are once again be hosting an Orange Out during each home playoff home this season. Fans are encouraged to wear orange to each and every postseason game at PPL Center as we create the best and most exciting home-ice advantage in the league.

