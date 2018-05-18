Monsters Announce 2018 Summer Street Hockey Series as a Part of the Team's "Grow the Game" Initiative

May 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced Friday that the team will expand its efforts to "Grow the Game" with the Monsters 2018 Summer Street Hockey Series featuring five street hockey events this summer in Northeast Ohio. Offered at four of the Monsters 2018 Certified Learn to Play Program rinks and culminating at Nautica Entertainment Complex in the Flats on Saturday, August 4th, the Monsters' 2018 Summer Street Hockey Series will lead up to the team's annual on-ice Summer Youth Hockey Clinic in early August.

Summer Street Hockey Series:

For just a $5 donation to the Monsters Community Fund, area children ages 5-14, regardless of hockey experience, will receive USA Hockey-certified instruction in the fundamentals of stick-handling, shooting, and passing from local youth hockey coaches, a Monsters Grow the Game T-Shirt, and a complimentary ticket to a 2018-19 Monsters game by participating in the team's summer street hockey clinics.

Each street hockey event will feature the Monsters' slap shot inflatable, an all-new 'Skee-Puck' interactive game, temporary tattoos, spray hair paint, the team's 'CLE' Monsters logo photo op, great Monsters fan giveaways, the Monsters' synthetic ice rink, and more! Additionally, fans can expect special appearances from Monsters mascot Sully, the Monsters Hockey Girls, and front office staff members. Representatives from local youth hockey organizations will also be on-hand to register children for local Learn To Play programs this fall.

Registration is limited for each street hockey clinic and participating children may only partake in one of the first four clinics with registration for the final event at Nautica Entertainment Complex open to all, regardless of attendance at previous Grow the Game events. Players must wear close-toed shoes (no sandals!) and must utilize the provided equipment (don't bring your own stick or gloves!). Parents can register their child starting today at www.clevelandmonsters.com/growthegameclinics with time slots filled on a first-come first-served basis.

2018 Monsters "Grow the Game" Street Hockey Series

Date Location Address

Saturday, June 2nd Gilmour Academy Ice Arena 2045 Som Center Rd., Gates Mills, OH 44040

Saturday, June 23rd Elyria North Park Ice Arena 901 Duffey St., Elyria, OH 44035

Saturday, July 7th Brooklyn Recreation Center 7600 Memphis Ave., Brooklyn, OH 44144

Saturday, July 21st Cleveland Heights Community Center 1 Monticello Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44118

Saturday, August 4th Nautica Entertainment Complex 1231 Main Ave., Cleveland, OH 44113

On-Ice Summer Youth Hockey Clinic:

On the ice, the Monsters' annual Summer Youth Hockey Clinic returns on Monday, August 6th through Thursday, August 9th with all sessions taking place at OBM Arena in Strongsville, OH, the Monsters' official practice facility. Participants will receive on-ice instruction from Stanley Cup Champion and Cleveland Hockey Legend Jock Callander, as well as former Monster, Westlake, OH native, and Ohio Hockey Project founder Russ Sinkewich. All skaters will receive an exclusive Monsters Summer Youth Hockey Clinic jersey and four complimentary tickets to the Monsters' 2018-19 Home Opener at The Q on Friday, October 5th.

Players of all skill levels are encouraged to attend, however, graduation from a Learn to Skate and/or Learn to Play Program, as well as registration with a youth hockey association for the 2018-19 season is recommended in order to participate. Full equipment is required for all skaters, including helmets with full cages, skates, gloves, shin guards, hockey pants, elbow pads, shoulder pads, and hockey sticks. Registration is open to players ages 5-10 and is underway now at www.groups.theqarena.com/monstersclinics .

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.