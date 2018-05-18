American Hockey League's Eastern Conference Finals to Air Live in TSN2

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League, the Toronto Marlies and TSN announced today that broadcasts of all seven games of the Calder Cup Eastern Conference Finals between the Toronto Marlies and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms will be produced by Leafs Nation Network and televised live across Canada on TSN2.

The Eastern Conference Finals are pitting the AHL's top two regular-season teams against each other for the right to the play for the Calder Cup. The Marlies, top development affiliate of the National Hockey League's Toronto Maple Leafs, were a league-best 54-18-2-2 (112 points) in 2017-18 and are vying for their second trip to the Calder Cup Finals in seven seasons. The Phantoms, top affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, were 47-19-5-5 (104 points) and are looking to reach the Finals for the first time since winning the championship in 2005.

2018 Calder Cup Playoffs - Eastern Conference Finals on TSN2

Game 1 - Sat., May 19 - Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 4 p.m. ET

Game 2 - Sun., May 20 - Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 4 p.m. ET

Game 3 - Wed., May 23 - Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 7 p.m. ET

Game 4 - Fri., May 25 - Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 7 p.m. ET

*Game 5 - Sat., May 26 - Toronto at Lehigh Valley, 7 p.m. ET

*Game 6 - Mon., May 28 - Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 7 p.m. ET

*Game 7 - Wed., May 30 - Lehigh Valley at Toronto, 7 p.m. ET

*if necessary

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, trainers, executives and broadcasters of all 31 National Hockey League teams. More than 87 percent of today's NHL players are AHL graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame developed in the AHL.

