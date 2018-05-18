Admirals Announce Schedule Format for 18-19

May 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today their schedule format for the 2018-19 season. For their 18th season as a member of the American Hockey League, the Admirals will play an unbalanced, 76-game schedule featuring 12 different opponents.

Once again the Admirals will play a vast majority of their games within the Central Division. They will face-off 12 times (6 home/6 road) with their closest rivals, the Chicago Wolves and Rockford IceHogs and they will battle the Grand Rapids Griffins 10 times. The Ads will play the Manitoba Moose, San Antonio Rampage, and Texas Stars on eight occasions each and the Iowa Wild six times.

Outside of the division, Milwaukee will play eight games against teams from the Eastern Conference, including four with the Cleveland Monsters, who just switch from the West for the upcoming campaign. The Ads will also play the Hersey Bears and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in home-and-home sets.

Finally, Milwaukee will play the Ontario Reign and San Diego Gulls, who are both in the Pacific Division, two times each.

Opponent #of Games

Chicago 12

Rockford 12

Grand Rapids 10

San Antonio 8

Texas 8

Manitoba 8

Iowa 6

Cleveland 4

Hershey 2

WBS 2

Ontario 2

San Diego 2

Total 76

While the complete 2018-19 schedule will be released later this summer, the Admirals do know that they will play their home opener on Saturday, October 13 at 6 pm at Panther Arena.

Season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are on sale and start for as little as $135. For more information on season tickets fans should call the Admirals office at 414-227-0550 or log on to www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

