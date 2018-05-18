Capitals Re-Sign Defenseman Tyler Lewington

(Hershey, PA)- The Washington Capitals have re-signed defenseman Tyler Lewington to a two-year, two-way contract, with an average annual value of $675,000. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

The tough 6-foot-2, 202-pound rearguard collected 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 71 contests with the Bears last season. He ranked third in penalty minutes in the American Hockey League (149), and led the league in major penalties (11). Among Hershey defenders who played at least 20 games, Lewington posted the best plus/minus mark at -2. The 2017-18 campaign marked the second straight year the Alberta native appeared in 70 or more games, a distinction only he can claim among Hershey defenders.

Lewington has played in parts of the past three seasons with Hershey. After opening his professional career with the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, Lewington made his AHL debut on Nov. 27, 2015 at Lehigh Valley, scoring a goal and engaging in his first AHL fight. He helped lead the Bears to the 2016 Calder Cup Finals, scoring five points in 21 postseason games. In total, Lewington has scored 34 points (nine goals, 25 assists), with a +22 rating, and 380 penalty minutes in 175 career games with the Chocolate and White.

Lewington was originally selected by the Capitals in the seventh round, 204th overall, in the 2013 NHL Draft after spending four seasons with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League (WHL).

