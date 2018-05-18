Marlies Playoff Action Coming to TSN2

The Eastern Conference Finals of the Calder Cup playoffs featuring the Toronto Marlies and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms will be televised live on TSN2, beginning with Game 1 on Saturday, May 19 at 4:00 p.m. All games will also be broadcast on TSN 1050. The full schedule of the Eastern Conference Finals can be found below.

The Toronto Marlies advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals following their series sweep against the Syracuse Crunch in the North Division Finals. The Marlies defeated the Utica Comets 3-2 in the best-of-five first round series of the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs.

North Division Finals Schedule

1 vs LV May 19 4:00 PM LNN/TSN2

2 vs LV May 20 4:00 PM LNN/TSN2

3 @ LV May 23 7:05 PM LNN/TSN2

4 @ LV May 25 7:05 PM LNN/TSN2

5* @ LV May 26 7:05 PM LNN/TSN2

6* vs LV May 28 7:00 PM LNN/TSN2

7* vs LV May 30 7:00 PM LNN/TSN2

* If necessary

Visit Marlies.ca to purchase a 2018-19 Marlies Membership to secure complimentary tickets to all home games in Round 3 of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Single game tickets are available for sale at Ticketmaster.ca. For more information on the Toronto Marlies 2018 Playoffs Presented by Scotiabank, visit www.marlies.ca/playoffs2018.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of their regular season featured 13 players who were developed by the Marlies (Tyler Bozak, Connor Brown, Connor Carrick, Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson Nazem Kadri, Kasperi Kapanen, Leo Komarov, Josh Leivo, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly).

