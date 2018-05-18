Rocket Agrees to Terms on a One-Year, One-Way AHL Contract with Laval Native Phelix Martineau
May 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release
LAVAL - Laval Rocket general manager Larry Carriere announced today that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, one-way AHL contract (2018-19) with defenseman T.J. Melancon. The club also announced the signing of forward Morgan Adams-Moisan to a one-year, two-way AHL contract (2018-19).
