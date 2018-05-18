Rocket Agrees to Terms on a One-Year, One-Way AHL Contract with Laval Native Phelix Martineau

May 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Laval Rocket News Release





LAVAL - Laval Rocket general manager Larry Carriere announced today that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, one-way AHL contract (2018-19) with defenseman T.J. Melancon. The club also announced the signing of forward Morgan Adams-Moisan to a one-year, two-way AHL contract (2018-19).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.