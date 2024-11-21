Sports stats



NBA G League Takeover Podcast: Daishen Nix

November 21, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Gianna Hearn sits down with Iowa Wolves and Minnesota Timberwolves Two-Way point guard Daishen Nix to talk about his career-high 45-point game, the Wolves' hot start to the G League season, his NBA journey so far and more in the latest episode of the NBA G League Takeover Podcast.
