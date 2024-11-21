NBA G League Takeover Podcast: Daishen Nix

November 21, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves YouTube Video







Gianna Hearn sits down with Iowa Wolves and Minnesota Timberwolves Two-Way point guard Daishen Nix to talk about his career-high 45-point game, the Wolves' hot start to the G League season, his NBA journey so far and more in the latest episode of the NBA G League Takeover Podcast.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 21, 2024

Raptors 905 Claim Eugene Omoruyi - Raptors 905

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.