Naturals K 10 in 5-3 Loss Friday

Beck Way owned five of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (3-7, 32-47) 10 strikeouts in a 5-3 loss to the Arkansas Travelers (7-3, 52-27) on Friday night. The two teams continue their series on Saturday at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch.

The Travelers got a first-inning, two-run homer to take an early lead and added three more runs in the third against Naturals starter Drew Parrish to go up 5-0. Parrish lasted into the fifth when Beck Way took over.

In the bottom of the inning, NWA rallied for two runs off Travelers reliever Bernie Martinez when Tyler Tolbert doubled left. Parker Bates and Jack Reinheimer scored, cutting the deficit to 5-3.

Way kept the visitor's offense at bay, walking one with five strikeouts (one shy of his season-best) without allowing a hit over his 3.1 scoreless frames.

In the seventh, Morgan McCullough scored from third when Parker Bates lifted a sacrifice fly to left, making it a two-run game. NWA put one more runner on in the eighth against A.J. Puckett, but the next five Naturals hitters went down in order to close out the 5-3 loss.

The Naturals and Travelers continue the series on Saturday at 6:05 PM CT with the fifth game of a six-game set.

