Riders Lead Early But Fall to RockHounds

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders took two early leads but the Midland RockHounds racked up seven runs in the fifth inning and won 16-4 on Saturday at Riders Field.

Frisco (5-6, 36-43) allowed a franchise record 14 walks in the ballgame to go with 18 hits from Midland (8-3, 40-40).

Josh Hatcher banged a three-run homer off the waterfall in right field to put Frisco ahead 3-0 in the second inning. Trevor Hauver and Aaron Zavala started the rally despite both encountering 0-2 counts. Hauver drew a walk, Zavala singled, and both scored on Hatcher's homer.

Midland tied the score with three runs in the fourth, but Frisco jumped back in front the next half inning. Luisangel Acuña singled to shallow right field to score Liam Hicks, who had doubled to lead off the frame. It was Acuña's 10th single of the series and the first of two singles on the night, putting him at 11-for-21 on the week. He also is now riding a hitting streak of 12 games.

Noah Bremer's third start for Frisco in 2023 was a strong one, going 2.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts. His 54 pitches were the most he had thrown for the RoughRiders since returning from Tommy John surgery.

Thomas Saggese collected three hits including a double and is now 9-for-18 versus Midland this week.

Jack Cushing (3-3) went five innings with four runs allowed in his start for Midland to take the win.

Aidan Anderson (0-2) gave up the go-ahead run in the fifth, allowing five runs. The RockHounds scored seven runs in the fifth, including three runs on a fly ball that dropped in center field amid gusty winds.

The series concludes on Sunday, July 9th at 6:05 p.m. at Riders Field when RHP Dane Acker (0-0, 6.75 ERA) takes the ball for Frisco. Midland turns to RHP Jack Perkins (0-0, 4.95 ERA) for the final game before the All-Star break.

