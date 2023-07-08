Cardinals Swept in Saturday Night Doubleheader

Springfield, MO - Two separate rallies in both games Saturday night weren't enough for the Cardinals (39-41) as they dropped both games to Amarillo (41-39), each by only one run, at Hammons Field.

Game 1 Decisions:

W: RHP Jamison Hill (3-4)

L: RHP Wilfredo Pereira (5-5)

S: RHP Austin Pope (1)

Decisions:

W: LHP Kyle Backhus (4-3)

L: RHP Bryan Pope (1-2)

S: RHP Josh Green (5)

Notables:

Mike Antico's lead-off home run in Game 1 was his 30th career HR, making him the first player from the 2021 MLB Draft class with 100 stolen bases and 30 home runs.

The Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month Nick Dunn went 6-for-7 with 4 RBIs combined in both games Saturday night. He's batting .423 (11 for 26) in 8 games played in July.

Jose Alvarez extended his 9-game hit streak in Game 2, holding the longest current hitting streak for the Cardinals.

On Deck:

Sunday, July 9, 1:35pm - SPR RHP Brandon Komar (1-4, 5.81) vs. AMA RHP Chad Patrick (3-7, 5.26)

Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday / MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases

Broadcast on 106.7 The River, 1067TheRiver.com, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV

