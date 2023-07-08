Hooks Play Long Ball in Wild Win Over SA
July 8, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks clubbed three home runs over the middle innings Saturday night, sparking a 7-5 win over San Antonio before 6,027 fans at Whataburger Field.
Following a four game homer drought, CC received solo big flies from Joey Loperfido and Luis Aviles Jr. in the fourth. Following the two-out blast by Aviles, his eighth in 14 games at Whataburger Field, Jordan Brewer reached via a walk. J.C. Correa was next and drilled an RBI double down the left-field line for a 3-0 Hooks lead.
With the Hooks up 5-4, nine-hole hitter Garrett Wolforth extended the sixth inning via a two-out, nine-pitch base hit. On the next offering, Kenedy Corona clubbed a 403-foot clout that landed to the left of the batter's eye for a 7-4 advantage.
Corona provided a key assist for the second out in the eighth as he heaved a throw from right that retired Ripken Reyes who was trying to stretch a double into a triple.
The effort aided Tyler Brown who limited the Missions to one run over 2 1/3 innings for his third victory of the year.
Thanks to a strikeout-and-caught-stealing double play, Ray Gaither faced three batters in the ninth inning for his first Double-A save.
Lefty Julio Robaina made the start for the Hooks, permitting one run in 4 2/3 innings.
CC hurlers teamed to strikeout 10 while stranding 10 Missions on the evening.
