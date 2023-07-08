Three Homers Power Surge Past Drillers

TULSA, OK- The Tulsa Drillers fell victim to a power surge from the Wichita Wind Surge Saturday night at ONEOK Field. Despite leading for most of the night, the Drillers lost for just the second time on their current home stand as Wichita hit three home runs to claim a come-from-behind 4-3 win. All four of Wichita's runs scored on the homers.

With the defeat, the Drillers now have a 3-2 record in their six-game home stand and will need a victory in Sunday's finale to claim a series victory and a winning home stand.

The loss also kept Tulsa from clinching a victory in this year's edition of the Coors Light Propeller Series between the two teams.

Yusniel Diaz staked the Drillers to an early lead with a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning.

The first and only hit of the game against Tulsa starting pitcher Nick Frasso produced Wichita's first run. Leading off the top of the fourth, Seth Gray deposited a Frasso pitch over the centerfield fence for his 5th home run of the season.

The Drillers quickly got the run back in the bottom of the fourth. Eddys Leonard was hit by a pitch and moved to third on a base hit by Imanol Vargas. Diego Cartaya made it two straight hits with a lined single into left field, plating Leonard to up the Tulsa lead to 3-1.

It appeared the three runs might be enough for Drillers as they carried the two-run lead into the eighth inning, but Wichita's second homer evened the score. With one out, Tulsa reliever Aldry Acosta issued a one-out walk to Patrick Winkel before Aaron Sabato lined a two-run homer onto the right field berm to tie the score at 3-3.

That set the stage for the game winner in the top of the ninth. Leading off, Alerick Soularie hit a full-count offering from Ricky Vanasco well over the left field wall for Wichita's third homer of the game. It gave the Wind Surge a 4-3 lead.

A pair of walks in the bottom of the ninth gave the Drillers a chance, but both runners were left stranded as Surge reliever Alex Scherff escaped the jam.

Despite the disappointing defeat, it was a positive night for Frasso. The right-hander had given up 12 runs in his last 3.1 innings over 3 games, but he was very effective against the Wind Surge. The Gray homer was the only blemish as he scattered four total hits while walking one and striking out six.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*The Wichita comeback marked just the second time that the Drillers have lost this season when holding a lead after seven innings. They now have a 35-2 record in that situation.

*The home run from Gray was just the fourth that Frasso has given up in his professional career.

*Braydon Fisher replaced Frasso with one out in the fourth and surrendered just one hit while recording five outs, with four coming on strikeouts.

*The second-inning homer by Diaz was his fourth this season.

*The Drillers now lead the season series with Wichita 12-5 with 7 games remaining this year between the two teams. One more win for Tulsa will clinch this year's Propeller Series and the Propeller Trophy.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will wrap up their series with the Wind Surge and their current home stand on Sunday afternoon at ONEOK Field. It will be the final game before the four-day break for the Major League All-Star Game.

First pitch for Sunday's final is set for 1:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

Wichita - RHP Aaron Rozek (1-3, 5.70 ERA)

Tulsa - RHP Ben Casparius (0-3, 9.75 ERA)

