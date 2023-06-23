Nathans Sets Franchise Record in 13-8 Win over Aigles

Tucker Nathans proved why he is the New York Boulders' hitting coach as an active player Thursday night.

The left-handed slugger went 5 for 6 with three RBI in the Boulders' 13-8 win over the Trois-Rivieres Aigles, setting the franchise record for hits in a game. Only 11 players in Frontier League history have ever attained six hits in a single game. Nathans bumped his season average up to .353 with his performance, moving him into seventh place in the league rankings.

Offensive output was in no short supply Boulders as a whole on Thursday. One night after churning out 17 hits in a win over Trois-Rivieres, the Boulders tallied 18 hits in their most recent win. Six Boulders recorded multiple hits in the offensive onslaught.

David Vinsky homered and drove in three runs for the New York, showing signs that he has broken out of his recent offensive slump. Vinsky, who had been on a 7-for-45 skid entering the game, recorded multiple hits for the first time in 13 games.

Matt McDermott went 3 for 5 with two RBI and three runs scored, Thomas Walraven had a pair of RBI and runs scored, and Gabriel Garcia had three hits for New York. Joe DeLuca added a pair of hits for the Boulders.

Ricardo Sanchez paced Trois-Rivieres with a 3-for-4 day at the plate that included a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored. Austin Markmann added a two-run home run for the Aigles.

After six innings of one-run baseball, the Boulders (21-15) rallied for seven runs in the seventh inning to pull away from their longtime league foes. Trois-Rivieres (12-24) scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth, but fell short of the comeback.

Alec Huertas earned his first professional win, allowing five earned runs over 6 1/3 innings of work. Mitchell Senger and Zach Schneider each added scoreless relief appearances for the Boulders, who now get to enjoy an off day of work Friday after playing four games in three days.

The Boulders will kick-off a two-game series on the road against the New Jersey Jackals on Saturday, then will return home to Clover Stadium on Tuesday. For information on Boulders tickets, value packs and more, visit the Boulders' official website at www.nyboulders.com.

