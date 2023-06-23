Baez Pitches Well in Loss to Joliet

June 23, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Lake Erie Crushers News Release







AVON, Ohio - On a night where Lake Erie right-hander Angelo Baez gave the Crushers seven strong innings of work, the Crusher offense was limited to just a run on four hits in a 3-1 series opening loss to the Joliet Slammers at Mercy Health Stadium on Friday night.

With the loss, the Crushers (16-21) are now a season worst, five games below .500, while the win for the Slammers (17-20) was their fifth in their last seven games.

While Baez (3-4) pitched well for the Crushers, his counterpart, Ricky Castro (1-0) was even better. Castro was perfect through six innings until Todd Isaacs Jr. reached on a bunt base hit to start the bottom of the seventh.

Joliet plated all three of their runs in the top of the first inning. Matt Feinstein started the game with a single to center and Liam McArther followed with a base hit to left. Matt Warkentin followed with a colossal three run homer to left, his 11th of the season.

From that point forward, Baez settled in. He'd go on to toss six scoreless innings after the first, but he ended up taking loss after allowing three runs on seven hits while fanning five over seven innings of work.

The Crushers used the long ball to plate their lone run of the contest. Gabe Snyder began the bottom of the eighth inning with a solo shot to right field, his fourth of the season. That was the only run that Castro allowed, as he picked up the win for Joliet after going 7.2 innings, allowing a run on three hits while fanning 11 batters.

Lake Erie had the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning after Kemuel Thomas-Rivera reached on a two out double. However, Jared Liebelt (3) was able to retire Jack Harris on a pop out to end the game. Liebelt picked up the save after working a scoreless ninth inning.

The Crushers will continue their three game series with the Slammers at Mercy Health Stadium on Saturday night. Right-hander Yasel Santana (2-2, 2.56) will get the start for the Crushers and the Slammers will counter with righty Turner Larkins (4-2, 3.13). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.