Official Events, Rules and Regulations Announced for the GoRout All-Star Skills Competition & Home Run Derby

The Windy City ThunderBolts are excited to announce the details for the 2023 Frontier League Skills Competition presented by GoRout, which will be held at Ozinga Field on Tuesday, July 11 as part of this year's Frontier League All-Star festivities.

The Skills Competition will feature 20 Frontier League all-stars competing on four different teams, each team representing a local non-profit organization. The participating non-profits have been announced as the Bremen High School band, the Do It Stevie's Way Foundation, the Trinity Christian College athletics department and the Oak Lawn Special Recreation Athletic Support Association.

Each team will consist of five players, who will participate in one of five skills: bunting, precision hitting, catcher throwing, outfield throwing and home run hitting.

The winner of each individual competition will receive a cash prize as well as an extra donation to the non-profit that they're representing. At the end of all five competitions, the teams that sit in first and second place will receive additional prizes and donations for their non-profit organizations.

GoRout is the presenting sponsor of the Skills Competition. GoRout is the leader in on-field wearable display technologies and currently works with thousands of coaches, players and teams across the United States. They will have their devices used by Frontier League players and coaches the next day at the All-Star Game.

"The opportunity to partner with the Frontier League and to be a sponsor for the Skills Competition was a no-brainer," said Mike Rolih, GoRout's founder. "Having just released our newest baseball product, taking part in the Frontier League's All-Star festivities was a great opportunity to continue to advance our brand. We love partnering with first-class people and organizations, and we're really excited about what the future holds with the Frontier League."

The Skills Competition begins at 6:30 on Tuesday, July 11 and gates open for fans at 5:00. After the Skills Competition, fans will have the opportunity to play catch on the field and get autographs from all of the Frontier League all-stars. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the ThunderBolts box office or by calling (708) 489-2255 or visiting wcthunderbolts.com.

