Waite's 2HR Day Walks off Capitales

The Windy City ThunderBolts walked off the Quebec Capitales Friday evening 6-3 on the road at Stade Canac in 11 innings.

Windy City (13-24) LHP Adrien Reese (0-2) threw 5.1 innings, allowing three runs and two earned runs while walking two and striking out three for the no decision.

Quebec (19-17) starting LHP Ruben Ramirez tossed seven innings enduring three earned runs over eight hits while striking out ten and walking three.

With one out in the bottom of the second inning, the Capitales cashed in for a 1-0 advantage off an RBI single by Bryan Leef. Shortly after, an error on a stolen base attempt trickled off Carson Matthews into left field, putting an unearned run across home plate for a 2-0 Capitales lead.

The ThunderBolts responded in the top of the third inning. Catcher Jonathan Waite led off crushing his first home run of the season to left field cutting the Bolts deficit 2-1. With Riley on second base with two outs Bren Spillane smashed his team leading sixth home run of the season to left field, putting Windy City on top 3-2.

The game did not see another run flash the scoreboard the Qubec scoreboard until the bottom of the sixth inning. With one out Capitales first baseman Sam Abbott launched his fourth home run of the season to right field off Reese to knot the game 3-3.

Daniel Robinson led off the top of the ninth inning with a single to center field off RHP Kyle Mott. Waite walked on four consecutive pitches. Carson Matthews plucked a bunt down the right side but a terrific play by Abbott threw Robinson out at third base. After a strikeout by Will Riley, Windy City third baseman Junior Martina singled to right field. Waite was nailed attempting to score at home plate from a throw home by Capitales right fielder Justin Gideon.

Cal Djuraskovic threw a scoreless top of the eighth for Windy City, leading into the ninth inning.

Austin Marozas came into the game in the bottom of the ninth for Windy City and issued two strikeouts with a one two three appearance i to bring the second consecutive ThunderBolts extra inning contest.

After a scoreless ThunderBolt top of the tenth frame, RHP Derrick Edington came in for relief of Marozas. Edington issued a four pitch walk to Juremi Profar, then struck out Gideon. Wait threw out Elijah Brown attempting to steal third base was intentionally walked and Tyler Blaum took a free pass as well to load the bases with two outs the bottom of the tenth inning. Edington in struck out Emiole Bois to bring the game to sudden death.

The Capitales choose to defend, with the automatic runner at first base in the top of the 11th inning. Tanner Jasson-Dalton came into the game pitching the top of the 11th and retired Troy Viola popped out with Robinson at bat. Robinson worked the count to 3-1 and drew the intentional pass for runners at first and second base. Jonathan Waite smacked his second home run of the night and the second Windy City walkoff on the road this season winning 6-3.

