Nate Knoepke Returned on Loan from Hartford

March 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Mavericks defenseman Nate Knoepke has been returned on loan from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, the team announced on Tuesday.

Knoepke played one game with Hartford, becoming the eighth Mavericks player to play an AHL game this season.

In 56 games with Kansas City this season, Knoepke has a career-highs in goals (5), assists (11) and points (16).

