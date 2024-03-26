Only 900 Tickets Remain for Mud Hens & Walleye Games this Friday
March 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens and Toledo Walleye announce today that less than 900 tickets remain for both of their games on Friday, March 29. The Mud Hens open the 2024 baseball season against Nashville at 4:05 p.m. on Friday. The Walleye face-off against Wheeling that evening at 7:15 p.m. Together, the two games are expected to bring approximately 20,000 people to downtown Toledo.
"Opening Day is an unofficial holiday for Toledo and is regularly one of the biggest parties of the year," said Joe Napoli, president and CEO of the Mud Hens and Walleye. "With the Walleye at home Friday and Saturday, it's going to be an even bigger celebration that the community won't want to miss."
"The Walleye are also on track to set a new franchise record this weekend," said Neil Neukam, executive vice president and general manager of the Toledo Walleye. "The team anticipates it will host its 26th consecutive sellout at the Huntington Center this Saturday, bringing the total franchise sellouts to 281."
"The Mud Hens are on track to host its 529th sellout at Fifth Third Field," added Erik Ibsen, executive vice president and general manager of the Toledo Mud Hens. And with an excellent weather forecast for the weekend, Mud Hens Opening Weekend is going to add to its already record-breaking total of 11 million attendees since 2002."
To purchase tickets to any of the games this weekend, fans may visit mudhens.com or toledowalleye.com.
