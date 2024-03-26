ECHL Transactions - March 26

March 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 26, 2024:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Allen:

Filip Forsmark, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Spencer Kennedy, F

Jacksonville:

Mackenzie Dwyer, D

Orlando:

Cory Dennis, D

Wheeling:

Sebastian Dirven, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Isaac Poulter, G activated from reserve

Add Andre Ghantous, F activated from reserve

Delete Vinnie Purpura, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/25)

Delete Grant Jozefek, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/23)

Atlanta:

Add Josh Boyer, F signed contract, added to active roster

Cincinnati:

Add Nick Isaacson, F activated from reserve

Delete Kieran Craig, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)

Delete Jimmy Soper, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Greenville:

Add Joshua Karlsson, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Joshua Karlsson, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Iowa:

Delete Dakota Raabe, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)

Jacksonville:

Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from Injured Reserve

Kansas City:

Add Nate Knoepke, D returned from loan to Hartford

Newfoundland:

Delete Isaac Johnson, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Orlando:

Add Cory Dennis, D activated from Injured Reserve

Tulsa:

Add Austin Albrecht, F activated from reserve

Delete Shawn Kennedy, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/21)

Wheeling:

Add Jared Westcott, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Taylor Gauthier, G recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.