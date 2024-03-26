ECHL Transactions - March 26
March 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 26, 2024:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Allen:
Filip Forsmark, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Spencer Kennedy, F
Jacksonville:
Mackenzie Dwyer, D
Orlando:
Cory Dennis, D
Wheeling:
Sebastian Dirven, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Isaac Poulter, G activated from reserve
Add Andre Ghantous, F activated from reserve
Delete Vinnie Purpura, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/25)
Delete Grant Jozefek, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/23)
Atlanta:
Add Josh Boyer, F signed contract, added to active roster
Cincinnati:
Add Nick Isaacson, F activated from reserve
Delete Kieran Craig, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)
Delete Jimmy Soper, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Greenville:
Add Joshua Karlsson, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Joshua Karlsson, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Iowa:
Delete Dakota Raabe, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)
Jacksonville:
Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from Injured Reserve
Kansas City:
Add Nate Knoepke, D returned from loan to Hartford
Newfoundland:
Delete Isaac Johnson, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Orlando:
Add Cory Dennis, D activated from Injured Reserve
Tulsa:
Add Austin Albrecht, F activated from reserve
Delete Shawn Kennedy, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/21)
Wheeling:
Add Jared Westcott, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Taylor Gauthier, G recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 26, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - March 26 - ECHL
- Nate Knoepke Returned on Loan from Hartford - Kansas City Mavericks
- Only 900 Tickets Remain for Mud Hens & Walleye Games this Friday - Toledo Walleye
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 23 - Idaho Steelheads
- Jackson Pierson Nets 16th, But Glads Narrowly Defeated, 2-1 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rabbits Recap: March 26th - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.