Firehouse Brewing What's on Tap - One More Chapter and Military Appreciation Night Highlight Huge Rush Weekend

March 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







There are only two home weekends left in the 2023-24 Rush regular season and tomorrow kicks off with a bang! The Allen Americans come to town for a Weekday Power Play Game, presented by Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort. On Friday, the Rush invite you to come and support youth literacy during our One More Chapter Night, presented by Midco. Then, on Saturday, it's one of the biggest nights of the whole season - Military Appreciation Night, presented by AARP. The Rush will honor the military servicepersons of our community all night long in a special game. Stick around after the game for a specialty jersey auction with a portion of the proceeds going to the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

SUPPORT THE RUSH BOOK DRIVE!

Bring a new or gently-used book to the game on Friday, March 29 to donate to our book drive. We'll be donating these books to various youth organizations around the Black Hills, and we'll be giving book baskets to three lucky kids at Friday's game!

REPORT CARD NIGHT IS COMING FRIDAY!

Report Card Night is Friday, March 29, presented by Gateway Autoplex. Bring your student's report card with an "A" or a good grade, and they will receive a ticket to our game on the 29th against Allen. You must bring your report card to the Rush front office to claim this deal.

POST-GAME PARTY FRIDAY AT MURPHY'S!

Join your favorite Rush fans at Murphy's Pub and Grill on Friday, March 29 after the game. Wear your Rush gear for a free Coors Light and register for your chance to win a signed jersey. This is an event you won't want to miss, and you never know who from the Rush may show up for a surprise.

HOCKEY 'N' HOPS AROUND THE CORNER!

Nothing goes better with hockey than sampling some of the best local brews in the Black Hills. Join us before Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, March 30 in the Aspen Room to sample some of the best craft beers from our area. Get your package with a ticket today, or call the office and add Hockey 'N' Hops to your season ticket plan.

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT SET TO CREATE ONE HELL OF A ROAR IN RAPID CITY

There is nothing more important than honoring our United States armed forces and, on Saturday, March 30, the Rush are set to host its 16th Military Appreciation Game, presented by AARP South Dakota. Click the graphic to learn more about why this is the most important promotional night of the season, and the fantastic details about honoring our heroes.

HOCKEY FOR HEROES PACKAGES

Help honor our local military personnel with our Hockey for Heroes package! For $300, you or your business can send 20 local military servicepersons and their families to the game on March 30. You will also receive a public address and videoboard recognition as well as a mention on the Rush broadcast that night. Call our offices to purchase your Hockey for Heroes package.

2024-25 SEASON TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

Rush season tickets for the 2024-25 campaign are on sale now! Whether your renewing your seats for another exciting year of hockey, or you're a first-time season ticket holder, our staff is excited to bring you the 17th year of Rapid City Rush hockey in the Black Hills. Call the Rush front office today to lock in your seats for the upcoming season.

